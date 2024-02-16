Share All sharing options for: Quentin Tarantino’s Coffee Shop Dedicated to Pam Grier Is Now Open at the Vista Theater

Los Angeles has a new caffeination destination with the opening of Pam’s Coffy attached to the Quentin Tarantino-owned Vista Theater. Named after Jack Hill’s 1973 film Coffy starring Pam Grier, the cafe opened on February 14 following several months of anticipation. The cafe was initially going to be called just Coffy, but after Tarantino connected with Grier, who he directed in Jackie Brown, he decided to further personalize the name. Pam’s Coffy is part of a larger revival of the historic 400-seat theater by Tarantino, who purchased it in 2021. The theater originally opened in 1923 before shuttering in 2020; it officially reopened with a screening of True Romance in November 2023.

Walking up to the shop, find a Coffy sign hanging off the side of the building, Grier’s face emblazoned on the windows, and a small outdoor patio. The real star of the space is its 70s-inflected design. Vintage oversized posters adorn the interior walls featuring art from Coffy and Goliath and the Vampires. Inside the cafe, there is an assortment of old-school TVs playing VCRs mostly from the 70s, plus a special movie nook hidden behind a bead curtain. “The whole vision was let’s make it funky,” says Mayra Garcia, who works at the Vista Theater and Pam’s Coffy. “Let’s make it like two high school kids are putting together a little coffee shop.”

On the menu, Pam’s Coffy serves Tarantino’s custom blend that is made by Jones Coffee Roasters in Pasadena. “[Quentin’s] been enjoying it for the past five years and was like, ‘You know what? I think we need a little cafe, a little coffee shop with this coffee,’” Garcia says. Find a classic blend on the menu called Bold Black Mamba and flavored options including butterscotch caramel, raspberry mocha, and lavender vanilla that are available hot or iced. The menu also includes cafe au lait and chai tea.

Rotating pastries from Los Angeles bakery Cake Monkey are also served at Pam’s Coffy. The current selection includes hand-held pies, sweet and savory scones, pie by the slice, miniature cakes, and more. A line of vegan pastries is also available.

Another personal Tarantino touch is cereal available by the bowl. “If he needs a little snack, it’s cereal,” Garcia says of Tarantino, whose favorite is Cap’n Crunch. For $5, dig into a bowl of cereal served with regular or alternative milk any time of day.

Aside from the bevy of food and beverages, merchandise including totes, T-shirts, and Pam’s Coffy mugs that include a free pour is available to purchase. A printout of current screenings is also on display at the cafe.

Though Pam’s Coffy is currently open only during the day, it is slated to expand hours for evening programming and special events in collaboration with the theater. The cafe also has a beer and wine license and plans to offer alcoholic beverages in the future.

On the shop’s opening day, a line started forming at 6 a.m. The response has been “fantastic,” says Garcia. Even with Tarantino’s global popularity, the team at Pam’s Coffy is focused on making the cafe a spot for locals to settle in for a cup of coffee before seeing a movie or coming in for a mid-afternoon bowl of cereal. “We want it to succeed and the community wants it to succeed,” Garcia says.

Pam’s Coffy is located at 4473 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

