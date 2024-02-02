4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: February 2

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

For delicious dive bar dining: Ye Rustic Inn

Los Feliz’s Ye Rustic Inn is always as good as you remember it. Grab a beer, or a cocktail, and settle in at one of the classic red booths, which tend to fill up during busier hours. The music is unpredictable since the jukebox is controlled by the crowd via an app, but that is just part of the fun. Beyond the drinks, Ye Rustic Inn has shockingly good food. The common suggestion is a plate of excellent hot wings, but for dive bar connoisseurs, order the appetizer sampler plate. It comes with the famous wings, plus fries, onion rings, nachos, and fried zucchini slices. 1831 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For a tasting menu that’s worth the splurge: Chef’s Table at San Laurel

Chef José Andrés’s finer dining restaurant San Laurel on the 10th floor of Conrad Los Angeles has been quietly serving a tasting menu for the past few months. Those in the know are seated on the restaurant’s terrace overlooking the Walt Disney Concert Hall or in the main dining room along the glass-encased open kitchen for the hush-hush Chef’s Table experience. Dinner, which needs to be booked in advance, begins with a cocktail. A mezcal Negroni was made all the smokier with liquid nitrogen flourish on a recent evening before delving into a duo of amuses and a seven-course tasting menu. Dishes wind through Spanish-inflected lighter bites, like a yuzu persimmon salad and hiramasa ceviche, before ending with black cod and wagyu beef. Dessert, which includes an impeccable selection of mignardise, is as memorable as the meal. 100 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

For a fiery Sichuan feast to counter chilly weather: Chengdu Impression

Though it may seem like new Sichuan restaurant openings have halted in the San Gabriel Valley, it’s time to check out one of the unsung debuts from 2017 — the height of the Sichuan era in LA — that continues to churn out peppercorn and chile-riddled specialties in Arcadia. For one, the space is somewhat puzzling, with most of the two-floor venue dedicated to upscale or private dining. Scattered tables on the ground floor and a plebeian dining room toward the back tend to be reserved for walk-ins. The best move is to come with at least three friends and order one of the large, shareable hot pots like the boiled snakehead fish with chiles. The smaller, more familiar dishes of dan dan noodles and twice-cooked pork are solid, though probably not better than other Sichuan restaurants around town. However, the mapo tofu could be my favorite in all of Los Angeles and is a must-order. 21 E. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA, 91006. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

For fireside prime rib and rare whiskey: Tam O’Shanter

At one of LA’s oldest steakhouses, most sit and immediately order the broiled lobster tail, corned beef platter, wedge salad, or prime rib with mashed potatoes and gravy and creamed corn. Try to venture beyond the classics at Tam O’Shanter where omnivores can fill a table with gravy rarebit fries, brisket burnt ends with barbecue sauce, and Scottish cassoulet (aka five-spice duck confit). Vegetarians can opt for the cauliflower tikka masala. Though many patrons stick to a martini or pint, the Tam specializes in scotch and whiskeys, including a whiskey flight that rivals any spot in the city. Request a table next to one of several fireplaces while taking in the old-school room. If tables aren’t available, the bar is also an outstanding place to dine. 2980 Los Feliz Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90039 — Mona Holmes, reporter

