Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 20

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Yukgaejang at Yukgaejang in San Gabriel

It was another rainy weekend in the city, so soup was calling my name yet again. My cousins and I shared a large yukgaejang hot pot in addition to a plate of bossam and its accompanying banchan. Expressions of joy as we indulged were the only conversations we shared within the first few minutes of the dishes arriving. The broth of the yukgaejang generously coated the shredded beef, tofu, and shimeji mushrooms as we mixed everything together, making for a hearty bite each time. The broth itself was just right — spicy, rich, and smoky. We decided to add in ramyun noodles too, which completed our requirements for a rainy day soup. If you’re looking to leave the comforts of your home on a gloomy day (I know, it’s tough), gather with some of your closest friends and savor a heaping bowl of yukgaejang or any of the other soups on the menu. 704 W. Las Tunas Drive #E1, San Gabriel, CA, 91776. — Amanda Luansing, copy editor

Bread pudding at Sunday Gravy in Inglewood

At Inglewood’s Sunday Gravy, chef Sol Bashirian and his sister Ghazi Bashirian take great care to make sure everyone feels at home. Part of the restaurant’s charm is its line of dependable favorites like rigatoni ragu, lasagna, lemony arugula salad, and cheesy garlic bread. But if you haven’t been in a while, ask what the chef is up to in the kitchen. It’s easy to stick to tried and true dishes, but if I hadn’t asked for a recommendation, I would’ve missed the bread pudding. Sol starts with Hawaiian bread then prepares a marsala caramel sauce, sprinkles it with pistachio, and tops it with a scoop of Nancy’s Fancy gelato. Because Hawaiian bread already packs sweetness, one can focus on Sol’s expertise with the custard, which is the foundation of any good bread pudding. As someone who rarely craves dessert when dining out, this bread pudding was exceptional with its soft texture, pistachio crunch, and creamy vanilla gelato melting into a beautiful and delicious plate. 1122 Centinela Avenue, Inglewood, CA 90302. — Mona Holmes, reporter

Sausages at Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights

The line of hungry customers snaking outside Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights was 20 deep when I arrived on a Thursday at 11:59 a.m., a minute before doors opened. Michelle and Andrew Munoz’s barbecue — a smoky mash-up of Texas, Mexico, and California traditions — continues to draw an impressive crowd eager to tear into trays of tender pork ribs, thick patty cheeseburgers, fat-streaked brisket, and my favorite, juicy sausages. A trio of encased meats made from a blend of beef brisket and Duroc pork was offered the day I dined. I showed uncharacteristic restraint and only ordered two of them, along with a slate of other proteins and sides. The jalapeno cheddar impressed with its humming spice and oozy cheese, while the poblano queso Oaxaca sausage boasted an irresistible snap. Next time, I’ll be sure to order the sausage trifecta. 2118 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

Steak burrito at MidEast Tacos in Silver Lake

Ever since I heard MidEast Tacos was moving into the corner of Silver Lake that used to be Mh Zh, I would drive by expectedly and impatiently waiting for signage to go up. Well, the wait was worth it. The steak burrito is exactly as promised, somewhere between Armenian and Mexican without losing anything away from either. Well-marinated meat and seasoned rice make up the bulk of the burrito, which also comes with avocado salsa, cilantro, Thai basil, red onion, and toum árbol. Make sure to order the papas as well, which are ultra-crispy cottage fries seasoned with Aleppo pepper. 3536 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor.

