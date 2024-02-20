Changes Are in Store for Massively Popular Coffee Chain Go Get Em Tiger

Kyle Glanville of Go Get Em Tiger (GGET) and G&B Coffee announced on Thursday, February 15 in an internal memo obtained by Eater that he’s stepping down as CEO of the parent company and taking on a new role as head of concept and brand. GGET’s former chief operations officer, Elena Ceridono, is taking on the role of CEO and will oversee the company’s daily operations and future growth. Glanville’s new responsibilities include customer experience, marketing, and design, among others.

Before GGET became a Southern California coffee powerhouse with eight locations throughout the region, G&B Cofee started as a pop-up inside Virgil Village’s Sqirl run by Glanville and co-founder Charles Babinski in 2012. (Babinski departed from the company in 2020.) The two transformed LA’s cafe scene by adapting a bar-style service model at GGET and the full-service G&B Coffee in Grand Central Market.

Grilled cheese at the OG Cannabis Cafe

The Grilled Cheese Truck will be parked at West Hollywood’s OG Cannabis Cafe on Tuesday, February 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The OG Cannabis Cafe (formerly Lowell Cafe and Original Cannabis Cafe) reopened in November 2023.

Elaine’s Bread Pudding on the Today Show

South LA’s beloved Elaine’s Bread Pudding made an appearance on the Today Show last week as part of a segment celebrating small businesses. Owner Derrick Russell, who named the business after his mother, started making bread pudding from his home in 2018. Russell’s signature bread pudding is available for curbside pickups and ships nationwide.

Rolling Loud festival announces food lineup

The Rolling Loud festival is happening from March 14 to 17 in Inglewood. The annual music festival will showcase Post Malone and Future as headliners and take place at the Hollywood Park grounds near SoFi Stadium. Family Style curated the food lineup which includes Randy’s Donuts, Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers, Stevie’s Creole Cafe, and Two Hommés. Tickets are available here.

Combatting LA’s food deserts

First We Feast recently produced a video about Crop Swap LA, an organization founded by Jamiah Hargins that seeks to combat food deserts and food insecurity by planting community gardens on residential front lawns in underserved LA neighborhoods.