 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Changes Are in Store for Massively Popular Coffee Chain Go Get Em Tiger

Plus, catch South LA legend Elaine’s Bread Pudding on the Today Show, get to know Crop Swap LA, and more

by Mona Holmes
Coffeehouse Go Get Em Tiger with a counter in a bright room.
Go Get Em Tiger.
Go Get Em Tiger
Mona Holmes is a reporter for Eater Los Angeles and a regular contributor to KCRW radio. She has covered restaurants, dining, and food culture since 2016. In 2022, the James Beard Foundation nominated her for a Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award.

Kyle Glanville of Go Get Em Tiger (GGET) and G&B Coffee announced on Thursday, February 15 in an internal memo obtained by Eater that he’s stepping down as CEO of the parent company and taking on a new role as head of concept and brand. GGET’s former chief operations officer, Elena Ceridono, is taking on the role of CEO and will oversee the company’s daily operations and future growth. Glanville’s new responsibilities include customer experience, marketing, and design, among others.

Before GGET became a Southern California coffee powerhouse with eight locations throughout the region, G&B Cofee started as a pop-up inside Virgil Village’s Sqirl run by Glanville and co-founder Charles Babinski in 2012. (Babinski departed from the company in 2020.) The two transformed LA’s cafe scene by adapting a bar-style service model at GGET and the full-service G&B Coffee in Grand Central Market.

Grilled cheese at the OG Cannabis Cafe

The Grilled Cheese Truck will be parked at West Hollywood’s OG Cannabis Cafe on Tuesday, February 20 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The OG Cannabis Cafe (formerly Lowell Cafe and Original Cannabis Cafe) reopened in November 2023.

Elaine’s Bread Pudding on the Today Show

South LA’s beloved Elaine’s Bread Pudding made an appearance on the Today Show last week as part of a segment celebrating small businesses. Owner Derrick Russell, who named the business after his mother, started making bread pudding from his home in 2018. Russell’s signature bread pudding is available for curbside pickups and ships nationwide.

Rolling Loud festival announces food lineup

The Rolling Loud festival is happening from March 14 to 17 in Inglewood. The annual music festival will showcase Post Malone and Future as headliners and take place at the Hollywood Park grounds near SoFi Stadium. Family Style curated the food lineup which includes Randy’s Donuts, Amboy Quality Meats & Delicious Burgers, Stevie’s Creole Cafe, and Two Hommés. Tickets are available here.

Combatting LA’s food deserts

First We Feast recently produced a video about Crop Swap LA, an organization founded by Jamiah Hargins that seeks to combat food deserts and food insecurity by planting community gardens on residential front lawns in underserved LA neighborhoods.

Foursquare

Go Get Em Tiger

5916 North Figueroa Street, , CA 90042 (323) 438-8558 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Bridgetown Roti Brings Oxtail Pizzas to Quarter Sheets — And More Cool LA Food Pop-Ups

By Rebecca Roland

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: February 16

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

California Fast-Food Restaurant Workers Form a Massive New Union

By Rebecca Roland

Filed under:

Santa Monica’s Newest Sandwich Shop Gives the Westside a Strong Meatless Deli Contender

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

One of LA’s Most Popular Pizza Chains Moves Into an Iconic Echo Park Space

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 12

Follow Eater editors as they share their favorite dishes they ate in LA

By Eater Staff