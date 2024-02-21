 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josiah Citrin Suddenly Closed His Swanky West Hollywood Steakhouse

Plus, Carly Rae Jepsen’s favorite LA bakery, national margarita day, and more

by Rebecca Roland
Porterhouse steak from Charcoal Sunset with fresh herbs and garlic on a white plate with green side and bourbon bottle.
Porterhouse steak from Charcoal Sunset.
Dylan + Jeni

Josiah Citrin’s second Charcoal location in West Hollywood suddenly closed on Saturday, February 17 after less than a year of operation. Citrin provided Eater with the following statement regarding the permanent suspension of service:

After delays and extreme changes to the cost of doing business over the last couple of years, especially in West Hollywood, it is a real bummer, to say the least, that we had to make the difficult decision to suspend operations at Charcoal Sunset.

The West Hollywood restaurant opened in July 2023 along the Sunset Strip next to iconic venues like the Whiskey a Go Go and Rainbow Bar & Grill. The 320-seat restaurant was known for its surf-and-turf options including an Angus porterhouse, aged duck, and grilled loup de mer. Though the closure will be felt in the West Hollywood dining scene, fans of Charcoal can still head west to the Venice location for Citrin’s cooking.

Mom’s Donuts and Chinese Food is reopening

Silver Lake’s beloved Mom’s Donuts and Chinese Food has finally reopened after closing for the last few months due to one of the owners, Henry, undergoing surgery for heart failure. During the closure, the community rallied around the longstanding business and donated to a GoFundMe to help support the owners.

JBF Greens dinner in LA

The next James Beard Foundation Greens dinner is coming to Los Angeles for an evening at Chao Krung Thai on February 29. JBF Greens is a programming offshoot of the James Beard Foundation that focuses on celebrating restaurants making change in their communities. Tickets are available through the James Beard Foundation.

Bottoms up at Atla

Celebrate National Margarita Day this Thursday, February 22, at Atla in Venice. In addition to the restaurant’s usual offerings, look forward to $12 tequila and mezcal margaritas, plus $5 tacos.

Carly Rae Jepsen’s favorite LA bakery

Los Angeles’s Clark Street Bakery has a new fan, and it just happens to be Carly Rae Jepsen. She recently shared via Instagram that after being on the hunt for good Swedish cardamom buns, she had finally found them at Clark Street.

Charcoal

425 Washington Boulevard, , CA 90292 (310) 751-6794 Visit Website

