Long Beach’s Buzziest New Restaurant Is Hidden Inside an Art Gallery

One of Long Beach’s most notable newcomers is the restaurant Union located inside Compound, a nonprofit cultural and community space with an art gallery in the Zaferia neighborhood. Behind the stoves is Eugene Santiago, chef and founder of the Southeast Asian fusion pop-up Baryo. Union’s menu is full of playful dishes, like a riff on Spanish papas brava made with cassava, charred broccolini, and radicchio. Bartender Stephanie Butchko’s cocktail menu incorporates ingredients like pandan, Sichuan pepper, lemongrass, and tamarind.

“It feels a bit Bestia-like when it first opened in Downtown LA,” says Luis Navarro of Navarro Hospitality Group, the restaurant’s chief consultant. “This is something Long Beach deserves, in a place where it should be. We should be experimenting with space as much as we do with food.” Navaro and his wife and partner, Brenda Rivera, refined Union’s concept from its beginning phases up until its first week of dinner service in January.

Before Santiago came on board and opened Union, Compound and its on-site restaurant space faced some uphill battles since opening in 2020. A temporary pandemic-related closure in 2021 led chef Jason Witzl of the Southern Italian spot Ellie’s to halt plans to move the restaurant from Alamitos Beach to Compound. Chef Arthur Gonzalez of Panxa Cocina also considered taking over the space before his passing in 2022.

Santiago’s culinary career includes stints in Las Vegas under chef Kerry Simon at Carson Kitchen and at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino before opening Baryo, which began to pop up in Long Beach in 2016. Santiago melded Filipino comfort foods like pancit and kare kare with California produce and sensibilities. The pop-up earned him both critics’ appreciation for breaking with tradition and jeers from those desiring a more traditional approach, especially Asian aunties, Santiago says. Santiago brings this spirit of experimentation to Union amid the growing popularity of Filipino food in Southern California. “While I was still working at restaurants, my pop-ups were really an extension of me protecting my mental health and creativity,” he says. “Baryo has been through many iterations. I am allowed a certain creative freedom with it and that is ultimately what inspired Union.”

Union isn’t strictly a Filipino restaurant though. Its menu draws inspiration from a multitude of Asian cuisines and includes fried chicken tucked into bao buns, steak served with a golden raisin chile crisp, a large-format pork kare kare, and a whole branzino slathered in a bright green nam jim sauce.

Santiago was hand-picked by Compound’s founder Megan Scripps Tagliaferri to run the restaurant; she thought his cross-cultural culinary approach would resonate well with locals. “He’s such a beautiful, humble human, and that is precisely what we needed for this project,” she says. Tagliaferri, who is the heiress to the Scripps media fortune, tells Eater that she is aware that the community surrounding Compound is underserved, with 60 to 90 percent of children in the neighborhood experiencing food insecurity. She tells Eater that the Union team is “dedicated to [reducing] food disparity throughout the neighborhood” but declined to give specifics about what programs the restaurant will run to reach that goal.

Though Tagliaferri considered opening Compound at Drake Park toward the eastern edge of the LA River, Zaferia’s “creative pulse,” thanks to its many studios, architectural firms, and longstanding restaurants like Pho Hong Phat, Los Compadres, and Good Time, proved to be a better fit for her vision. “There’s a lot of artists and food spaces in this area and food and art are connectors — it’s a way for people to sit down, engage, educate,” Tagliaferri says.

In the coming months, Union will continue to solidify its menu, while, Tagliaferri says, Compound will introduce some initiatives focused on serving the community.

Union at Compound is located at 1395 Coronado Avenue in Long Beach and is open from Wednesday through Saturday 4 p.m to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

