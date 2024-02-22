 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Pasadena Pasta Shop Just Flipped Into a Cozy Italian American Deli

Plus, meet the Hot Dog Queen, roasted duck in Thai Town, and more

by Cathy Chaplin

Inside Ferrazzani’s Pasta &amp; Market in Pasadena.
Ferrazzani’s Pasta & Market
Cathy Chaplin is a senior editor at Eater LA, a James Beard Award–nominated journalist, and the author of Food Lovers’ Guide to Los Angeles.

Leah Ferrazzani, the owner of the locally made Semolina Artisanal Pasta, recently flipped her Pasadena pasta shop into a full-blown Italian American deli called Ferrazzani’s Pasta & Market. While the shop previously sold Semonlina’s line of dried pasta, Italian ices, and paper-wrapped sandwiches filled with salami, mortadella, and artichokes, as well as specialty food products from local and imported purveyors, the latest additions include a glass case filled with fresh pasta available by the pound and bright green walls inspired by Ferrazzani’s wedding colors.

“I’ve long dreamed of having a market. There were versions of it bouncing around in my head before Semolina was born, but it seemed too challenging with two young kids and I didn’t pull the trigger,” Ferrazzani shares in the shop’s newsletter. “Fast-forward nearly a decade, with tweens and an evolving company, here I am finally able to carry out the vision. Ferrazzani’s Pasta & Market (1978 Lincoln Avenue in Pasadena) is hosting a gathering on Saturday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate its latest chapter.

Erewhon’s latest $21 smoothie

Sofia Richie Grainge is the latest nepo baby to team up with high-end grocery chain Erewhon on a smoothie. Dubbed Sofia’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie, the $21 concoction contains cherry juice, Malk almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla-flavored colostrum, coconut cream, pitaya and magnesium powders, and fresh pineapple, cherries, and avocado. The smoothie is available from now until March 15 at all Erewhon locations, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Every Mother Counts.

Roasted duck in Thai Town

Food photographer Dylan J. Ho recently spotted a new restaurant venture from longtime boat noodle specialist Pa Ord and shared the news on a now-expired Instagram Story. It looks like the Thai Town stalwarts are getting into the roasted duck game with a new restaurant called Roasted Duck by Pa Ord located at 5136 Hollywood Boulevard.

El Sereno Green Grocer

Capital & Main writer George B. Sánchez-Tello takes a look at El Sereno Green Grocer, a community-centered business opened by Erika Crenshaw and Patricia Torres. A USC study found that many households in El Sereno lack access to a supermarket within a 15-minute walk. According to the report, “Crenshaw and Torres decided they would start a healthy food market that their neighbors could easily get to, with produce they could afford.”

Hotdog hustler

The fine folks at Black Owned Food LA recently featured a notable hot dog vendor named Kay the Hot Dog Queen on its social channels. Kay serves an impressive menu of hot dogs and tacos Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. at 8800 S. Sepulveda Boulevard (next to Mono Poke Restaurant).

