This Pasadena Pasta Shop Just Flipped Into a Cozy Italian American Deli

Leah Ferrazzani, the owner of the locally made Semolina Artisanal Pasta, recently flipped her Pasadena pasta shop into a full-blown Italian American deli called Ferrazzani’s Pasta & Market. While the shop previously sold Semonlina’s line of dried pasta, Italian ices, and paper-wrapped sandwiches filled with salami, mortadella, and artichokes, as well as specialty food products from local and imported purveyors, the latest additions include a glass case filled with fresh pasta available by the pound and bright green walls inspired by Ferrazzani’s wedding colors.

“I’ve long dreamed of having a market. There were versions of it bouncing around in my head before Semolina was born, but it seemed too challenging with two young kids and I didn’t pull the trigger,” Ferrazzani shares in the shop’s newsletter. “Fast-forward nearly a decade, with tweens and an evolving company, here I am finally able to carry out the vision. Ferrazzani’s Pasta & Market (1978 Lincoln Avenue in Pasadena) is hosting a gathering on Saturday, February 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. to celebrate its latest chapter.

Erewhon’s latest $21 smoothie

Sofia Richie Grainge is the latest nepo baby to team up with high-end grocery chain Erewhon on a smoothie. Dubbed Sofia’s Sweet Cherry Smoothie, the $21 concoction contains cherry juice, Malk almond milk, maple syrup, vanilla-flavored colostrum, coconut cream, pitaya and magnesium powders, and fresh pineapple, cherries, and avocado. The smoothie is available from now until March 15 at all Erewhon locations, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Every Mother Counts.

Roasted duck in Thai Town

Food photographer Dylan J. Ho recently spotted a new restaurant venture from longtime boat noodle specialist Pa Ord and shared the news on a now-expired Instagram Story. It looks like the Thai Town stalwarts are getting into the roasted duck game with a new restaurant called Roasted Duck by Pa Ord located at 5136 Hollywood Boulevard.

El Sereno Green Grocer

Capital & Main writer George B. Sánchez-Tello takes a look at El Sereno Green Grocer, a community-centered business opened by Erika Crenshaw and Patricia Torres. A USC study found that many households in El Sereno lack access to a supermarket within a 15-minute walk. According to the report, “Crenshaw and Torres decided they would start a healthy food market that their neighbors could easily get to, with produce they could afford.”

Hotdog hustler

The fine folks at Black Owned Food LA recently featured a notable hot dog vendor named Kay the Hot Dog Queen on its social channels. Kay serves an impressive menu of hot dogs and tacos Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 4 p.m. at 8800 S. Sepulveda Boulevard (next to Mono Poke Restaurant).