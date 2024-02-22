LA’s Indie Filet-O-Fish Era Is Nowhere Near Over

What defines a fish sandwich? Some might say it’s the titular fish, fried until crispy and bedded on a soft bun, or the melted cheese, which stretches far over the edges of the filet. Others might argue it’s the rich, vinegary pat of tartar sauce often spread on both sides of the sandwich. Ultimately, what comes to mind is probably some version of the McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish, which was invented by Lou Groen in 1962 in response to Roman-Catholic diners not wanting to eat meat on Fridays during Lent. It was the only non-hamburger option on the menu and sold for $0.29 when McDonald’s first introduced it.

Now, some 60-plus years later, fish sandwiches are continuing to have a renaissance in Los Angeles. At restaurants across the city, chefs who grew up eating the Filet-O-Fish have put their own spin on the longstanding classic. Fish sandwich specialist Little Fish recently expanded to a storefront in Echo Park, and Highly Likely is still frying up its Fish (Don’t Have Fingers) Sandwich, topped with a yuzu cabbage slaw. Find a version on a brioche bun at Long Beach’s Mangette, and a classic cod sandwich at Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen. This is truly the era of the indie Filet-O-Fish, brought forward by Los Angeles chefs’ deep sense of nostalgia and unabashed love for the sandwich.

“I love really anything that has to do with mayonnaise,” says Catie Randazzo, the chef de cuisine at All Day Baby in Silver Lake. They have fond memories of getting the fish sandwich at Plank’s every Saturday with their family while growing up, even though Ohio isn’t quite known for its fish. “It’s about nostalgia and love of that time with my family in that place,” Randazzo says. “And they’re just fucking good.”

When Randazzo joined the team at All Day Baby, there was already a catfish sandwich on the menu from the late chef Jonathan Whitener. Drawing on the memory of the fish sandwich they grew up eating for inspiration, Randazzo reworked All Day Baby’s rendition when they started at the restaurant in May 2023. Today, find a hot fish sandwich that comes with fried mahi mahi, bread and butter pickle mayonnaise, dill pickled onions, and cayenne hot oil, all packed together on a potato bun. For Randazzo, it’s a take not only on the Filet-O-Fish, but also Nashville hot chicken. “With hot chicken, oftentimes you’ll get the white bread and the pickles on the side,” Randazzo says. “So we took all those elements and flavor components and combined them into one sandwich.”

Just a few miles away in Echo Park at Japanese sake den Ototo, the Filet-Ototo-Fish is a popular order that regulars keep coming back for. “I grew up eating the McDonald’s fish sandwich,” chef and co-owner Charles Namba says. “That’s how the idea started.” The sandwich is shaped around a beer-battered cod that’s topped with a tangy and acidic sauce gribiche, American cheese, and yuzu daikon pickles. The bun comes from Rockenwagner, a Los Angeles-based bakery. While sake may not be the traditional fish sandwich pairing, according to Namba, it’s worked for Ototo.

“I love really anything that has to do with mayonnaise.”

One of Los Angeles’s best fish sandwiches can be found in an unlikely location — a fried chicken shop called Daybird. Daybird’s sandwich, made by chef Mei Lin, starts with a buttermilk-brined cod that undergoes a three-stage breading process. The fish is fried and set on a potato bun before it’s slathered with a house-made tartar sauce that includes chives, yuzu kosho, and yuzu juice. It’s a version of Lin’s perfect fish sandwich, which she insists “has to be fried.” She says that she doesn’t have anything against the grilled varietals per say, but it’s just not her go-to. “When I think of a fish sandwich, I think of a Filet-O-Fish from McDonald’s,” Lin says. “I kind of want that sort of vibe. I want a lot of acid.”

In April 2023, Daybird went viral. Popular creators including How Kev Eats and Rick Lox posted about its fish sandwich with the optional caviar supplement, which adds 30 grams of caviar to the tartar sauce for $80. (For context, 30 grams of similar caviar can be found for $125 online.) The comment section quickly went rabid with users either maligning the price point or defending it; some seemed to not recognize that the supplement was optional. The response shocked Lin, who put the sandwich on the menu as something fun to order. “I didn’t know that was how it was going to be perceived,” she says. “I had no idea it was gonna go viral.” At one point, Lin was selling more fish sandwiches at Daybird than chicken, and to date, regularly sells out of the fish sandwich.

These are just a few in the sea of options across Los Angeles. And while McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish will likely remain Southern California’s seminal fish sandwich, the indie fish renditions show no signs of slowing down soon.