Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: February 23

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: "Where should I eat?" Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles.

For the brightest Peruvian cooking in Culver City: Ceviche Stop

Located at the bustling intersection of La Cienega and Washington Boulevards in Culver City, Ceviche Stop is an oasis for outstanding Peruvian cooking. Despite its name, Ceviche Stop doesn’t stop at just ceviche. Chef Walther Adrianze has a way with just about every dish in the Peruvian canon. Diners will do well with a cool glass of chicha morada to start before moving on to shareable platters of anticuchos, numerous saltados, crudos, and of course, ceviche. The “hangover ceviche” is a must-try. Served in a tall glass cup, the sky-high creation includes the catch of the day, squid, fried seaweed, and a tangy tiger’s milk. The hamachi tiradito served with fried sweet potatoes and crispy quinoa is another crowd-pleaser. 2901 S. La Cienega Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

For an idyllic light Eastside lunch: Perilla

There may be no quintessentially ”2024 LA” lunch spot at the moment than Perilla, tucked behind the Heavy Water coffee shop in the thick of Chinatown. The sunny courtyard set with colorful metal tables and umbrellas is the ideal setting for Jihee Kim’s reimagined banchan and other dishes that spotlight the power of great produce, fermentation, and meticulous attention to detail. Fill your tray with as many of the clamshells of banchan you can carry — especially the seasonal stuff — but save room for crunchy kimbap, warm cod dosirak, slick soy-garlic noodles, and honestly whatever your heart desires. — Lesley Suter, special projects manager

For a casual weekend lunch on the Westside: Milo & Olive

The rain has finally taken a break in Los Angeles, which means it’s time to head west and enjoy the sea air for a bit. After you’re done taking in the ocean in the California winter uniform of sweatshirt and sandals, the obvious next choice is to grab an easy bite in town. For something that’s a little more sit-down than a boardwalk corndog, but isn’t full white tablecloth, head to Milo and Olive. The restaurant opens at 7 a.m. every day for breakfast and stays open until 10 p.m. The menu leans Italian, with a bit of everything including an excellent chopped salad and fresh pasta. Make sure to try the homemade garlic knot as well, which is like garlic bread for the devout. 2723 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For zeitgeisty bagels: Layla Bagels

I said in a recent end-of-year story that I was tired of local and national bagel discourse, which, honestly, I still am. But that also may point to my inability to enjoy something as simple as a well-made bagel shop bagel, given my longtime gluten intolerance. How fortuitous, then, that one of Los Angeles’s zeitgeisty bagel places, Layla Bagels on Ocean Park Boulevard in Santa Monica, offers some reprieve from the isolation: it can put its very Instagrammable bagel halves and sandwiches on Los Angeles-based bakery and supplier Original Sunshine’s gluten-free bagels (available in plain, everything, or sesame). At bagel shops like these, for a fleeting moment, I can ride the trend wave too. — Nicole Adlman, Eater cities manager

