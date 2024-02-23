Cool Food Pop-Ups to Check Out This Week in Los Angeles: February 23

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town.

Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Hot Water Bagels is hosting a bagel brunch at Tilda on February 24 in collaboration with Mister Parmesan. Look forward to classic bagel selections, plus a special bialy, and hats emblazoned with the word “bagel” for sale. 1507 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Boy Blue, a pop-up from Kara Vorabutr and Zack Lopez, will be in Echo Park on February 23 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. cooking fregola and clams. In addition to the food, stick around and sip sangria. 1546 Echo Park Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

Lucky Nick’s Pizza is headed to Upland on February 24 for a night at Omo Mercado. The menu will feature wood-fired pizza, plus natural wine and beer. 259B East Arrow Highway, Upland, CA 91786.

Smokeshow, a pop-up from chef Gia Gaglio and Tabula Rasa co-owner Nicole Dougherty, is headed to North Hollywood on February 24 from 3 p.m to 6 p.m. On the menu, find smoky lamb meatballs paired with smoky wines, in addition to the usual selection of wines available to purchase by the bottle from the shop. 5124 Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Ongoing

Maciel’s will be popping up at the Dime on Fairfax from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on February 29. In addition to dine-in, takeout and delivery will also be available. 442 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

Find Smash N’ Bite in Studio City Wednesday through Sunday every week doling out wagyu smash burgers fresh off the grill. In addition to beef hamburgers and cheeseburgers, a turkey burger is also on the menu. 10968 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604.

For evening sweets in Altadena, seek out Soul Brotha Sweets. The brown butter cinnamon roll, which comes with a healthy dose of cream cheese frosting, is not to be missed. The pop-up bounces around Altadena throughout the week, so make sure to check Instagram for the latest hours and locations. Rotating locations announced on Instagram.

Catch Mort & Betty’s, a vegan Jewish deli, at the Atwater Village farmers’ market every Sunday. On the menu find deli classics including bagels, schmears, rugelach, and more. 3528 Larga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039.

Related The Biggest LA Restaurant Openings to Know