 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A man wearing a black hat, shirt, and pants in front of a steaming hot wok with a lot of smoke at At Siam.

Filed under:

Dive Into a Bangkok Feast at Hollywood’s White-Hot Thai Night Market

At Siam brings bustling Bangkok vibes, delectable food vendors, and a sense of community to Los Angeles

by Kat Thompson
Photography by Matthew Kang
The Srisaket stall wok-fires Thai classics including pad kra pao, pad see ew, and fried rice.

Anything can happen in Hollywood, including a lively Thai night market being plucked straight out of Bangkok and plopped onto the middle of Cahuenga Boulevard. The scent of grilled pork skewers and wok-fried chiles permeates the air, while string lights reminiscent of the lanterns dotting the Chao Phraya River hang overhead. The familiar sounds of a band covering the Bee Gees with an ever-so-slight Thai lilt pulse through the crowd. Called At Siam, the weekends-only food gathering set in the heart of Hollywood offers Angelenos everything a proper Thai night market ought to have: endearing entertainment, ample seating, and nearly 30 vendors specializing in different dishes from the Thai culinary canon.

Pongphaka Pongsamart, a former Thai government official turned street food vendor, started At Siam in October 2023. Before establishing the night market, she sold her pad thai at an informal gathering of Thai food vendors in East Hollywood. “When I first [moved to Los Angeles in 2022], I didn’t know the rules or laws around street vending,” Pongsamart says. Without any permits in place, she set up her wok on Sunset Boulevard and stir-fried heaps of noodles, attracting both Thai community members and pad thai fans.

After cooking her noodles streetside for a month, the informal night market was shut down by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health following anonymous complaints over sanitation and parking. Approximately 20 vendors’ livelihoods were immediately affected. “I asked people around, ‘Who wants to do this correctly?’” Pongsamart says.

A tall and slender woman with long hair and bangs using a cleaver to slice into crispy pork belly with focus at At Siam.
Yummy Crispy Pork prepares pork belly three ways.
A woman wearing a mint greend sweatshirt and yellow apron holding a black bowl filled with seafood.
Mama Oh Oh! dishing up a serving of green curry.
A woman wearing a black hat and white sweatshirt piping sweets into a plastic cup at At Siam.
Mother-daughter duo from the Thai Tasty dessert stall.
An older woman wearing a black hat and red apron showed a paper boat filled with noodles at At Siam.
Pongphaka Pongsamart, the founder of At Siam, serves pad thai at Pong Pad Thai.

Motivated by a desire to support the Thai food vendor community and an earnest eagerness to follow the rules, Pongsamart began looking for a permanent location for a night market — one with proper permits, tax structures, and protections for its vendors. Pongsamart, who has been living in the U.S. for almost two years, still feels some discomfort with speaking English, which made tackling the bureaucracy involved in obtaining legal vending licenses a challenge.

But with legal and government connections provided by the Thai Community Development Center (TCDC), a non-profit dedicated to uplifting and protecting Thai Angelenos, Pongsamart was able to navigate the permitting process and find a new home for At Siam. “We know people already love Thai food, so we really wanted to raise the level and also be safe,” says Adul Doheng, a business counselor at the TCDC, who helped Pongsamart establish the night market. Doheng is often spotted during the events ensuring that vendors have easy setup and teardown, and answering any questions about the market for attendees.

Food vendors initially found out about At Siam through a Facebook group for the Thai community. To sell at the night market, potential vendors went through a rigorous taste-testing process to ensure that the quality of their food met Pongsamart’s high standards, as well as that of an informal tasting committee she assembled. “I tasted each vendor with a team of people because I wanted everything to be delicious and up to code,” she says. “I wanted it to taste truly Thai.”

A night time scene with lit food stalls and people standing around waiting in line for food at At Siam.
With each passing week, the number of Thai food enthusiasts flocking to At Siam continues to expand.
A night time scene with lit food stalls and people standing around waiting in line for food at At Siam.

Pongsamart holds herself to the same rubric. Find her stand, Pong Pad Thai, on the Cahuenga side of the market. She serves up pad thai, Thailand’s national dish, but diners won’t receive a plate of gloopy, neon orange noodles. Pongsamart’s rendition emphasizes texture and a salty-sweet tamarind flavor complete with crushed peanuts, plush shrimp, Thai chili powder, and a lime slice to tie all the flavors together.

It’s only been four months since At Siam opened and Pongsamart is excited about what the future holds, especially with warmer months approaching. The relief she feels now that she and her fellow vendors no longer have to worry about city officials shutting down their food stalls is palpable. Pongsamart’s unwavering commitment to supporting Thai food vendors earned her the nickname P’Pong or sister Pong among the tight-knit community she fostered. “It’s not just about giving Thai people work — it’s also about giving our Thai community a sense of home and happiness. That’s the future I want.”

With each passing week, the number of Thai food enthusiasts flocking to At Siam continues to expand. New vendors are consistently added, too; Pongsamart accepts vendor applications on a rolling basis. There is something unique to be found at each of the over two dozen vendors’ stalls, from soulful bowls full of khao soi noodles to plump buns piped with silky custard. Here are five must-try dishes at At Siam.

Fried octopus at Giant Octopus

It’s impossible to miss Giant Octopus due to its consistently long line and bold signage featuring a towering red octopus donning a gold chain. There’s only one thing to get: fried octopus covered in Thai seafood sauce, which is briny with fish sauce, electrifying with lime, punchy with garlic, and tongue-tingling from Thai chilies. The octopus comes in two sizes, baby and giant, priced at $15 and $20, respectively. It’s tender, meaty, spicy, sour, and an excellent appetizer to share while wandering throughout At Siam, searching for the next bite.

A red bowl brimming with octopus slathered in a green sauce at At Siam.
Fried octopus at Giant Octopus.

Larb sticky rice burger at Bangkok Bun

Sticky rice burgers are commonly found in 7-Eleven convenience stores around Thailand, an efficient and easy way to ease a hangover with a 20 baht bill. Bangkok Bun takes the beloved burger and amplifies its flavor with three different variations: a spicy, nutty larb burger sprinkled with toasted rice powder, a gently sweet shrimp cake burger, and a truffled Thai basil burger inspired by pad kra pao. The larb is the best-seller and delivers plenty of heat in its ground pork patty, as well as a fragrant allium bite from slivered raw shallots. There’s an option to swap in brioche buns in place of sticky rice rounds that are delectably chewy. The larb burger costs $15 while the shrimp patty is $17.

A hamburger made with griddled rice buns with lettuce and pork inside at At Siam.
Larb sticky rice burger at Bangkok Bun.

Spicy basil pork belly with rice at Yummy Crispy Pork

True to its name, Yummy Crispy Pork serves crispy pork belly in three different ways. There’s a plain option with a spicy dipping sauce that lets the blistered skin of the pork belly shine; a larb interpretation with fresh herbs and toasted rice powder; and the best-selling method, a pork belly kra pao or spicy basil pork belly. The latter tosses crispy pork belly in a fiery wok filled with chiles, garlic, and fistfuls of herbaceous Thai basil. The chile-charred pork belly is unabashed in its heat, but a bed of rice acts as a balm to subdue some of the spice.

A red bowl filled with white rice and topped with pork belly with a brown sauce at At Siam.
Spicy basil pork belly with rice at Yummy Crispy Pork.

Khao soi at Sao Ha Cafe

Sao Ha Cafe channels the energy of Yaowarat (Bangkok’s Chinatown) in its food. There’s fish maw soup, pork porridge with pork meatballs, patongo (Chinese crullers) served with pandan custard for dipping, and hot black sesame soy milk. The star of the stand is the khao soi. Protein options include chicken, tofu, or beef which is layered atop a bed of egg noodles in a creamy, coconut curry broth. Dry roasted chile oil provides heat while pickled mustard greens and raw red onions give the dish some bite. The fried noodle crown, a must in khao soi, adds excellent crunch.

A red bowl filled with yellow curry broth and filled with various toppings including lime slice, purple sliced onions, fresh cilantro, and a crispy noodle bundle.
Khao soi at Sao Ha Cafe.

Creme bruleed sweet potato and custard buns at Pang Aeng

The two sisters behind Pang Aeng, Manita Raksaphakdee and Kittichai Toomboot, wanted to sell desserts that went beyond Thailand’s well-known mango sticky rice. A shared passion for bread led them to serve grilled custard-stuffed buns; the buttery smell of flame-licked bread is as inviting as a hug. On the menu are five custard flavors including young coconut, pandan, chocolate, Thai tea, and taro. Three buns, the size of dinner rolls, cost $12. The pandan is a crowd favorite with its floral, vanilla notes and enticing green hue. The creme bruleed sweet potato, not a traditional Thai treat but a new addition to Pang Aeng’s menu, is undeniably delicious with its crackable sugar topping, silky custard filling, and fluffy potato center.

A brown cardboard box filled with three buns piped with colorful custards (orange, white, and green) and a sweet potato with a candied topping.
Creme bruleed sweet potato and custard buns at Pang Aeng.

A complete list of vendors:

Aileen’s Homemade: Find Thai-style crepes, pandan waffles, coconut cake, syrupy egg floss, and pork sung-stuffed steamed buns at Aileen’s Homemade, which is from the same operators behind East Hollywood’s Morning Kitchen.

Bangkok Bun: Portable Thai-style burgers with sticky rice buns come in three flavors: pork larb, pad kra pao, and shrimp cake.

BarB Grill: Sweet and salty glazed kebabs skewered with pineapple and bell peppers are the specialty here.

Cha-M Milk Tea: Enjoy boba pearls and over a dozen flavors of milk tea, regular tea, and juices at Cha-M.

Enjoy Eating Asian Street Food: Japanese street foods, like shrimp tempura and bowls of udon, paired with traditional Thai treats like fried bananas and sweet potato balls are the specialties at this fusion stand.

Enjoy Papaya: Sweet and nutty Thai-style papaya salad, along with savory and funky Lao-style papaya salad are both available starting at $10. Toppings include salted egg, grilled squid, shrimp, and pork jowl.

Giant Octopus: There’s only one thing on the menu at Giant Octopus: fried octopus covered in a limey, spicy Thai seafood sauce. 

Guay Jub Ubon: A Thai-style noodle soup using rolled rice noodles is the specialty. 

Hay Sate Thai Skewers: Classic chicken, beef, and pork satay served with peanut sauce, pickled vegetables, and toast.

Jay Jay Mooping: Moo ping (charbroiled pork skewers) are $3 a stick at this stand. Be sure to pair the skewers with a side of sticky rice.

Ka Moo: Pork leg stewed with anise and brown sugar served with pickled mustard greens (ka moo) is the star of this stand and also its namesake.

Khua/OB By Pinnto Kitchen: Khua/OB serves baked glass noodles stained with dark soy sauce that is usually prepared in a clay pot and topped with shrimp or a whole river prawn. There are also wok-fired rice noodles tossed with chicken and eggs. Garlic shrimp stir-fried without noodles makes for a solid snack option.

Leng Saap Street: Pork bone soup with tender ribs and plenty of garlic, lime, and chiles make up the base of this noodle soup, which is paired with thin vermicelli rice noodles. 

Mama Oh Oh!: Mama, the popular Thai instant noodles, are the base for tom yum soup here and can be topped with fresh squid, shrimp, mussels, and ground pork. There’s also green curry and crab curry with vermicelli rice noodles.

Pang Aeng: Grilled custard buns with five fillings to choose from (pandan, Thai tea, chocolate, young coconut, and taro) and bruleed sweet potatoes are menu highlights. The sweet potatoes take time to roast and tend to sell out, so keep that in mind when strategizing on which stand to visit first.

Pink Mango: Fresh mango accompanied by ube-flavored sticky rice, coconut ice cream sundaes served in bread buns, and fruit slushies can all be found at this dessert stand.

Pong Pad Thai: Helmed by the founder of At Siam, Pong Pad Thai specializes in pad thai using a recipe that traces back to Thailand’s royal family. Protein options include shrimp, tofu, and chicken which are stir fried in a wok to order with eggs, noodles, and a fish-sauce-laced tamarind sauce. Peanuts, chives, bean sprouts, and a slice of lime finish the dish. 

Sao Ha Cafe: Sao Ha Cafe serves Thai breakfast foods including rice porridge, regular and black sesame soy milk, fish maw soup, and Chinese doughnuts with pandan custard. There’s also a stellar khao soi with the option of chicken, beef, or tofu.

Shabu Stick: Skewered meats, fish cakes, and mushrooms are bathed in a hot pot broth for those who want both soup and food on a stick. Skewers start at $1 and customers can choose whether to have it boiled in soup or grilled on an open flame. 

Siritong Foods: There are three Thai fusion tacos to choose from at Siritong Foods: fish sauce carne asada, chicken satay, and Thai barbecue pork. Tacos cost $4 each or three for $10 and are served on chewy tortillas. 

Songkran: Named after Thai New Year, this stand sells boat noodles and tom yum noodle soup, hat yai fried chicken, crab cakes, and freshly griddled coconut pudding pancakes.

Srisaket Street Food: Classic wok-fired Thai meals can be found at Srisaket, including holy basil stir-fried with protein of choice (pad kra pao), pad see ew, and fried rice.

Thai Country Cafe: Longan juice, Thai tea, and classic Thai soda syrups are served here by a mixologist dressed in a pirate’s costume. (You read that correctly.)

Thai Homemade Sausage: Find sour Thai Isaan sausage stuffed with vermicelli and sticky rice at Thai Homemade Sausage. Grilled squid and chicken legs glazed with honey are available, too.

Thai Tasty: Traditional and colorful Thai desserts that are almost too pretty to eat including flower-shaped jellies, mung bean marzipan fruits (luk chup), and Thai coconut custards can be found at this stand helmed by a mother-daughter duo.

Thai Thai: Sesame balls, whole fried fish topped with chile and garlic, egg rolls, and additional fried snacks are the cornerstone of Thai Thai.

Yaya’s Lao Thai Kitchen: Lao favorites, like fermented sausage, beef jerky, and crispy rice salad, make up the menu at Yaya’s Lao Thai Kitchen.

Yum Sะlut: This Lao food pop-up has found a permanent home at At Siam. The menu is constantly changing, with new additions like Lao-style duck, but lemongrass chicken with sticky rice and spicy jaew is a constant.

Yummy Crispy Pork: Crispy pork belly is served three ways, including plain over steamed white rice with Thai chili sauce (jaew); in a “zaap zaap” larb-style salad; and stir-fried with garlic, chiles, and Thai basil served over rice.

A trio of smiling vendors, one making a heart-shape with her hands, from the Pang Aeng stall at At Siam.
A trio of vendors from the Pang Aeng stall.

At Siam is located at 1711 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028, and is open Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Coming Attractions

Orange County Sensation Heritage Barbecue Is Opening a Taco Shop This Summer

LA Pop-Up Restaurants

Cool Food Pop-Ups to Check Out This Week in Los Angeles: February 23

Local Legends

In a Pasadena Strip Mall, Crispy, Honeyed Fried Chicken With Indonesian Roots and Hawaiian Flavor