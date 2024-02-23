Anything can happen in Hollywood, including a lively Thai night market being plucked straight out of Bangkok and plopped onto the middle of Cahuenga Boulevard. The scent of grilled pork skewers and wok-fried chiles permeates the air, while string lights reminiscent of the lanterns dotting the Chao Phraya River hang overhead. The familiar sounds of a band covering the Bee Gees with an ever-so-slight Thai lilt pulse through the crowd. Called At Siam, the weekends-only food gathering set in the heart of Hollywood offers Angelenos everything a proper Thai night market ought to have: endearing entertainment, ample seating, and nearly 30 vendors specializing in different dishes from the Thai culinary canon.

Pongphaka Pongsamart, a former Thai government official turned street food vendor, started At Siam in October 2023. Before establishing the night market, she sold her pad thai at an informal gathering of Thai food vendors in East Hollywood. “When I first [moved to Los Angeles in 2022], I didn’t know the rules or laws around street vending,” Pongsamart says. Without any permits in place, she set up her wok on Sunset Boulevard and stir-fried heaps of noodles, attracting both Thai community members and pad thai fans.

After cooking her noodles streetside for a month, the informal night market was shut down by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health following anonymous complaints over sanitation and parking. Approximately 20 vendors’ livelihoods were immediately affected. “I asked people around, ‘Who wants to do this correctly?’” Pongsamart says.

Motivated by a desire to support the Thai food vendor community and an earnest eagerness to follow the rules, Pongsamart began looking for a permanent location for a night market — one with proper permits, tax structures, and protections for its vendors. Pongsamart, who has been living in the U.S. for almost two years, still feels some discomfort with speaking English, which made tackling the bureaucracy involved in obtaining legal vending licenses a challenge.

But with legal and government connections provided by the Thai Community Development Center (TCDC), a non-profit dedicated to uplifting and protecting Thai Angelenos, Pongsamart was able to navigate the permitting process and find a new home for At Siam. “We know people already love Thai food, so we really wanted to raise the level and also be safe,” says Adul Doheng, a business counselor at the TCDC, who helped Pongsamart establish the night market. Doheng is often spotted during the events ensuring that vendors have easy setup and teardown, and answering any questions about the market for attendees.

Food vendors initially found out about At Siam through a Facebook group for the Thai community. To sell at the night market, potential vendors went through a rigorous taste-testing process to ensure that the quality of their food met Pongsamart’s high standards, as well as that of an informal tasting committee she assembled. “I tasted each vendor with a team of people because I wanted everything to be delicious and up to code,” she says. “I wanted it to taste truly Thai.”

Pongsamart holds herself to the same rubric. Find her stand, Pong Pad Thai, on the Cahuenga side of the market. She serves up pad thai, Thailand’s national dish, but diners won’t receive a plate of gloopy, neon orange noodles. Pongsamart’s rendition emphasizes texture and a salty-sweet tamarind flavor complete with crushed peanuts, plush shrimp, Thai chili powder, and a lime slice to tie all the flavors together.

It’s only been four months since At Siam opened and Pongsamart is excited about what the future holds, especially with warmer months approaching. The relief she feels now that she and her fellow vendors no longer have to worry about city officials shutting down their food stalls is palpable. Pongsamart’s unwavering commitment to supporting Thai food vendors earned her the nickname P’Pong or sister Pong among the tight-knit community she fostered. “It’s not just about giving Thai people work — it’s also about giving our Thai community a sense of home and happiness. That’s the future I want.”

With each passing week, the number of Thai food enthusiasts flocking to At Siam continues to expand. New vendors are consistently added, too; Pongsamart accepts vendor applications on a rolling basis. There is something unique to be found at each of the over two dozen vendors’ stalls, from soulful bowls full of khao soi noodles to plump buns piped with silky custard. Here are five must-try dishes at At Siam.

Fried octopus at Giant Octopus

It’s impossible to miss Giant Octopus due to its consistently long line and bold signage featuring a towering red octopus donning a gold chain. There’s only one thing to get: fried octopus covered in Thai seafood sauce, which is briny with fish sauce, electrifying with lime, punchy with garlic, and tongue-tingling from Thai chilies. The octopus comes in two sizes, baby and giant, priced at $15 and $20, respectively. It’s tender, meaty, spicy, sour, and an excellent appetizer to share while wandering throughout At Siam, searching for the next bite.

Larb sticky rice burger at Bangkok Bun

Sticky rice burgers are commonly found in 7-Eleven convenience stores around Thailand, an efficient and easy way to ease a hangover with a 20 baht bill. Bangkok Bun takes the beloved burger and amplifies its flavor with three different variations: a spicy, nutty larb burger sprinkled with toasted rice powder, a gently sweet shrimp cake burger, and a truffled Thai basil burger inspired by pad kra pao. The larb is the best-seller and delivers plenty of heat in its ground pork patty, as well as a fragrant allium bite from slivered raw shallots. There’s an option to swap in brioche buns in place of sticky rice rounds that are delectably chewy. The larb burger costs $15 while the shrimp patty is $17.

Spicy basil pork belly with rice at Yummy Crispy Pork

True to its name, Yummy Crispy Pork serves crispy pork belly in three different ways. There’s a plain option with a spicy dipping sauce that lets the blistered skin of the pork belly shine; a larb interpretation with fresh herbs and toasted rice powder; and the best-selling method, a pork belly kra pao or spicy basil pork belly. The latter tosses crispy pork belly in a fiery wok filled with chiles, garlic, and fistfuls of herbaceous Thai basil. The chile-charred pork belly is unabashed in its heat, but a bed of rice acts as a balm to subdue some of the spice.

Khao soi at Sao Ha Cafe

Sao Ha Cafe channels the energy of Yaowarat (Bangkok’s Chinatown) in its food. There’s fish maw soup, pork porridge with pork meatballs, patongo (Chinese crullers) served with pandan custard for dipping, and hot black sesame soy milk. The star of the stand is the khao soi. Protein options include chicken, tofu, or beef which is layered atop a bed of egg noodles in a creamy, coconut curry broth. Dry roasted chile oil provides heat while pickled mustard greens and raw red onions give the dish some bite. The fried noodle crown, a must in khao soi, adds excellent crunch.

Creme bruleed sweet potato and custard buns at Pang Aeng

The two sisters behind Pang Aeng, Manita Raksaphakdee and Kittichai Toomboot, wanted to sell desserts that went beyond Thailand’s well-known mango sticky rice. A shared passion for bread led them to serve grilled custard-stuffed buns; the buttery smell of flame-licked bread is as inviting as a hug. On the menu are five custard flavors including young coconut, pandan, chocolate, Thai tea, and taro. Three buns, the size of dinner rolls, cost $12. The pandan is a crowd favorite with its floral, vanilla notes and enticing green hue. The creme bruleed sweet potato, not a traditional Thai treat but a new addition to Pang Aeng’s menu, is undeniably delicious with its crackable sugar topping, silky custard filling, and fluffy potato center.

At Siam is located at 1711 N. Cahuenga Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028, and is open Friday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Related 23 Tantalizing Thai Restaurants in Los Angeles