Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 26

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Crab guacho at Si! Mon in Venice

I can’t say there’s another restaurant in recent memory where I’ve become a “regular” more quickly than I have at Si! Mon. That could point to its proximity to me, only three or so walking blocks from my home in Venice. More likely, it’s the unbridled pleasure I get from trying more and more of its bold, fantastically realized menu. (I’m down now to only two or three dishes untried.) On a recent visit, I delighted in sampling the uni shooter, a slick two-slurp operation involving a shot glass of uni, littleneck clam, and achiote-spiced ponzu, perched in a small bowl holding the ponzu’s overflow liquid, as well as the surprising and irreverent apple-pear salad, which treats its chopped fruit like a ceviche base. But the showstopper was the Dungeness crab guacho, Si! Mon’s Panamanian rice stew spiked with rum (the restaurant has described it on Instagram as similar to risotto or Puerto Rican asopao; it seemed congee-like to me). The spicy top notes of the dish are tempered by the sweet chunks of crab, doled generously throughout. When I no doubt head to Si! Mon again in a couple of weeks, it’s first on my list of things to reorder. 60 N. Venice Boulevard, Venice, CA 90291. — Nicole Adlman, cities manager

Loco moco at All Day Baby in Silver Lake

Breakfast is the best meal to eat out. There is no better way to start your day than with a steaming hot cup of coffee, or cold brew, and a fancier meal than the one you would make yourself at home. One of my perfect breakfasts is the loco moco from All Day Baby, paired with another sweet item off the menu. A rice-based breakfast dish is always the right choice, especially when it comes with gravy, sausage, teriyaki Spam, and a fried egg with a bright orange yolk. It’s a plate of pure comfort and nostalgia that is somehow better every time I have it. The expert move is to order a waffle as well for that morning sweet and savory mix. 3200 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Pad thai Anusawari at Mae Malai Thai House of Noodles in East Hollywood

Now that Malai Data has settled into a permanent space in East Hollywood, it’s possible to slurp up her supremely satisfying bowls of boat noodle soup and tom yum noodles any time of day. Taking full advantage of having a properly outfitted kitchen rather than a makeshift one on Hollywood Boulevard, Data has added plenty more to her roster of Thai hits including a pair of pad thai preparations. In addition to the regular version that comes with a choice of protein (tofu, chicken, and shrimp) is the pad thai Anusawari, an old-school style that was popular during less prosperous times in Thailand, Data tells me. The ruddy rice noodles are stir-fried with pork cracklings, dried shrimp, and tofu. A combination of sweetened radish and tamarind paste contributes to its robust and nuanced flavor. Crushed peanuts, shredded carrots, beansprouts, chives, and lime add the finishing touches. 5445 Hollywood Boulevard, Unit A, Los Angeles, CA 90027. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

Savory turnover at Proof Bakery in Atwater Village

I rarely opt for a savory pastry in the morning, but the savory turnover at Proof Bakery had me wishing I ordered a second one for the road. The worker-owned cooperative offers seasonal baked goods as well as staple items, including arguably the best croissants in town and a variety of sandwiches. The turnover is delightfully crispy, triangular for optimal grip, and filled with a warm, vegetable curry. Next time, I’m ordering two, or possibly three. Whether you’re stopping by for a sweet or savory treat, it’s an ideal choice for early risers or those who like to sleep in, as the baked goods are frequently replenished throughout the morning. 3156 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90039. — Amanda Luansing, copy editor

Chocolate chess pie at Fat + Flour in Culver City

Though I’ve never been big on desserts, some SoCal operators force me to rethink my preferences for salty and savory. It’s not uncommon for me to recommend Fat + Flour as my bakery of choice, and there’s a whole list of reasons why she is one of the best bakers in Southern California. Owner Nicole Rucker has won awards for her pies and baking, she’s also a cookbook author, current James Beard Award semifinalist, and quite a presence in Los Angeles. But when looking beyond Rucker’s accolades, her chocolate chess pie is what everyone hopes for in a pie or any baked good. Though it appears like a brownie in a pie tin, it is not. The positively fudgy interior requires a fork to consume, ensuring cream accompanies each bite. I’ve been watching Rucker’s love for everything baked for years, and her skill and enthusiasm are felt in every bite whether at her Grand Central Market or Culver City location. 11739 Washington Boulevard, Culver City, CA, 90066. — Mona Holmes, reporter

