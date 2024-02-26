Avi Ahdoot’s pandemic-era sandwich pop-up, Carla Cafe, is moving into a permanent space in Beverly Grove in late March. Opening hours will include breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., with dinner service to be added later. In the morning, look forward to a full breakfast offering, including a new breakfast burrito, coffee, and matcha. For lunch, Carla Cafe will offer a slate of its most popular sandwiches like the TikTok favorite tuna chop and garlic aioli chicken, plus new items that will only be available at the new shop.

Carla Cafe started in May 2020 when Ahdoot’s girlfriend posted a photo of a sandwich he had made on her Instagram. Messages started flooding in asking where the sandwich was from and Ahdoot started taking orders from friends and family. He eventually started a private Instagram account to sell sandwiches to the public. As the success of Carla Cafe grew, Ahdoot hired staff and offered pickups through a window at Bootsy Bellows. Today, the sandwich operation is based out of Colony Cooks and has a tight menu for same-day orders. While there is no firm date for opening yet, window graphics are already up at Carla Cafe’s new location at 8432 West 3rd Street.

MAMA’s Night Market for the Year of the Dragon

MAMA’s Night Market returns to Los Angeles on March 9 in partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation to celebrate the Lunar New Year. Look forward to over 20 vendors, including the recently closed Pearl River Deli, Soban, and the Brothers Sushi, plus a mahjong arena, martial arts demonstrations, and more. Tickets are available to purchase through MAMA’s website.

Sakai Ramen closed

After almost five years in business, Sakai Ramen served its last brothy bowls on February 19. In an Instagram post, the owners shared that they were taking a break to recharge, but are already looking forward to their next project.

Boichick Bagels at Erewhon

Los Angeles has a new bagel contender with the arrival of highly-lauded Boichick Bagels. A frozen six-pack from the Bay Area bagel brand is now available at Erewhon locations across Los Angeles.

A burger at Botanica

LA has a new burger in town at an unlikely venue. Silver Lake’s famously vegetable-heavy Botanica is now serving a new burger with sustainably raised beef, a pain de mie bun, plus chicories, seared onions, pickled shallots, aioli, mustard, salsa verde, and goat gouda.