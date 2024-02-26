 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Next Chapter for This Arts District Wine Bar Includes Pét Nat and Jewish Deli Fare

Pali Wine Co. flips into Neighborhood Winery on February 29

by Rebecca Roland

Photo of Carmen and Nick Perr of Neighborhood Winery standing in front of wine barrels.
Nick and Carmen Perr of Neighborhood Winery.
After seven years in the Arts District, Pali Wine Co. is flipping into Neighborhood Winery on Thursday, February 29. The bar will feature wines from husband and wife team Nick and Carmen Perr, alongside winemaker Aaron Walker. Neighborhood Winery specializes in natural wines made with grapes grown in California’s Central Valley and produces varietals including a pét nat with chardonnay grapes, and a red with Sangiovese grapes.

For Nick, Neighborhood Winery continues his family’s wine legacy. His parents Tim and Judy founded Pali Wine Co. in 2005, while his great-grandfather was a butcher by day and a winemaker by night in Flatbush, Brooklyn. With the opening of the tasting room, he’s looking to serve the type of natural wines he and his friends enjoy drinking. Expect a full menu of minimal intervention options available by the bottle or the glass including a sparkling pét mac made in collaboration with Benny Boy Brewing, plus a chilled carbonic red, a skin-contact pinot gris, and more. All glasses of wine will cost $16 (or $12.80 for Neighborhood Winery club members). In addition to wine, the tasting room will offer two types of homemade vermouth, grape juice, and kombucha.

The reopening will also bring an updated food menu inspired by the New York Jewish deli flavors that Nick was raised on. Look forward to dishes like matzo from the Matzo Project with borscht butter, latkes served with creme fraiche and apple sauce, a Reuben, a fish sandwich, savory kugel, and schnitzel.

As part of the flip, the tasting room received a fresh coat of paint, as well as a new collection of custom art for its walls. Nick also sourced three new tables made from 100-year-old Douglas fir wood planks that were reclaimed from Los Angeles homes. Two of these will serve as communal tables, while one will host a bevy of curated goods for purchase such as candles, home goods, pantry staples, and more.

The opening of Neighborhood Winery is part of a wider moment in Los Angeles where wine bars are turning away from their more stuffy roots to become low-key hangouts with new and old-school wine varietals. A younger generation is taking the reigns of Los Angeles’s wine culture and steering it to be something more sustainable, and exciting, for the future.

Neighborhood Winery will open on February 29 at 811 Traction Avenue, Los Angeles CA, 90013. It will hold hours from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Tuesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday, 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Neighborhood Winery is closed on Monday.

Plate of latkes with sour cream
Maddie’s Award Winning Latkes.
Sliced Reuben sandwich on a white plate.
Reuben.
Kugel in a cast iron pan
Savory kugel.
Hand holding up a fish sandwich.
Fish sandwich.
811 Traction Avenue Los Angeles, Los Angeles CA, California 90013

