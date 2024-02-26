 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead photograph of raw meat on a plate surrounded by soup and vegetables at Prime Hot Pot.
The menu at Prime Hot Pot is mostly centered around wagyu beef and various hot pot preparations.

Filed under:

A Luxurious Hot Pot Restaurant From China Just Opened Its First U.S. Location in Southern California

From food to vibes, it doesn’t get more over-the-top than Prime Hot Pot in Tustin

by Kristie Hang
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

Following two years of renovations and a $3.5 million investment, Prime Hot Pot opened on Thursday, February 8 in Tustin at the District, one of Orange County’s largest outdoor shopping centers. The 11,000-square-foot space seats up to 200 diners across the main dining room and five private areas. This is the first U.S. location of the luxury hot pot chain that originated in Sichuan, China. Arthur Zhang, the restaurateur of the ambitious Chinese restaurant Array 36 in the San Gabriel Valley, is behind the new opening.

Prime Hot Pot’s opulent decor borrows design elements from Array 36, which opened in November 2023. The spacious dining room blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional Chinese elements. Dim lighting and dark wooden accents are complemented by fluttering LED butterflies near the front entry, a flying dragon is projected on a digital screen at the sauce and fruit bar, and Chinese digital paintings and sculptures are featured throughout the space.

Black leather seats justaposed with a bright green wall with butterflies at Prime Hot Pot.
The dining room blends contemporary aesthetics with traditional Chinese elements.
A dining room with circular tables and big comfy chairs in a dark dining room at Prime Hot Pot.
The 11,000-square-foot space seats up to 200 diners.
Contemporary decorative elements like spherical sculpture sat Prime Hot Pot.
Contemporary decorative elements.
A buffet filled with fresh fruits and various sauces at Prime Hot Pot.
Sauce and fruit bar.

To lead the kitchen, Zhang hired chef K Ou, who has 40 years of restaurant experience cooking in France, Japan, Hong Kong, China, and across the U.S. Before landing at Prime Hot Pot, Ou was one of the founding partners of the Chubby Cattle restaurant group, who have a similar high-end hotpot restaurant called X Pot. However, Ou tells Eater that the two restaurants are not affiliated with one another.

The menu, which is mostly centered around wagyu beef and various hot pot preparations, reflects Ou’s culinary background with some influence from the restaurant’s Chinese parent company (香天下). The appetizer featuring wagyu, black pepper, and asparagus includes a balsamic vinaigrette that is inspired by Ou’s training in Italian cuisine. The sashimi platter with otoro, yellowtail, salmon belly, and caviar draws inspiration from his time as a sushi chef. The rich and creamy golden chicken hot pot soup base is simmered for 10-plus hours and comes from Ou’s culinary experiences in Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

Prime Hot Pot offers both shared and individual hot pots. The menu’s selection of soup bases includes mushroom, tomato, golden chicken, lobster, rose coconut chicken, and a teddy bear-shaped spicy wagyu imported from China. A diverse range of beef (USDA Prime, Australian wagyu, and A5 Miyazaki wagyu) is on hand for dipping, along with non-red meat options (pork, lamb, chicken, and pork jowl) and seafood (lobster, king crab, and tiger shrimp). Also on the menu are special combination platters centered around different wagyu preparations including carpaccio, nigiri, grilled beef tongue, and bone marrow.

A wooden treasure chest filled with various waygu beef preparations.
Waygu box.
Waygu beef in a black bowl served over ice at Prime Hot Pot.
Waygu beef on ice.
A hand holding black chopsticks dipping meat in hot broth at Prime Hot Pot.
Hot pot soup bases include mushroom, tomato, golden chicken, lobster, and more.

In addition to a la carte menu options, the restaurant offers a tasting menu priced at $136 per person. It includes an appetizer, an individual hot pot, a combination “wagyu box,” and dessert. A wine pairing is available for $40 per person. Zhang says that the menu is still being finalized and that additional items may be added based on the season. Zhang estimates that diners will spend $80 to $100 per person for a night out.

One of the restaurant’s more exclusive experiences is a private dining room equipped with an HD projector for an immersive “5D” experience that engages diners’ five senses. The room seats up to 14 and costs $218 per person, with an optional $40 wine pairing. The private dining room’s set menu includes an individual hot pot, wagyu appetizer, entree (wagyu bruschetta with sea urchin or wagyu rice with truffle), and dessert (A5 steak ice cream or chocolate mousse). Steak ice cream, which is a social media sensation in China right now, consists of strawberry and vanilla ice cream molded to resemble raw meat.

A ovular table with 10 chairs surrounding it in a dark room with moody lighting at Prime Hot Pot.
Private dining room.

Every dish at Prime Hot Pot is presented in an over-the-top manner that is fit for sharing on social media. The raw meat arrives inside a treasure box accented with dry ice, while various dishes are adorned with caviar and gold flakes.

Looking toward the future, Prime Hot Pot will introduce lunch service, extend evening hours to 2 a.m., and add two robot waiters. Additionally, Zhang and Ou have plans for several new restaurants in Southern California.

Prime Hot Pot is located at 2415 Park Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782. Follow on Instagram for the latest hours.

Waygu beef and various hot pot accompaniments. including vegetables and tofu at Prime Hot Pot.
Waygu beef and various hot pot accompaniments.
Waygu with black truffle rice at Prime Hot Pot.
Waygu with black truffle rice.
Wagyu nigiri with sea urchin at Prime Hot Pot.
Wagyu nigiri with sea urchin.
Crispy shrimp, wasabi, mayonaise arranged neatly on a white rectangular plate at Prime Hot Pot.
Crispy shrimp, wasabi, mayonaise.
A pani puri shell filled with raw tuna and topped with caviar and gold leaf at Prime Hot Pot.
Tuna tartare with caviar.
Waygu, black pepper, asparagus, and balsamic vinaigrette on a white plate at Prime Hot Pot.
Waygu, black pepper, asparagus, balsamic vinaigrette.
A peak between design elements full of LED lights at Prime Hot Pot.

Prime Hot Pot

2415 Park Avenue, Tustin, CA 92782 Visit Website
RIP

Meat Sustainability Advocate and Butchery Owner Jered Standing Has Died at 44

LA Restaurant Openings

The Next Chapter for This Arts District Wine Bar Includes Pét Nat and Jewish Deli Fare

Where to Eat in LA Right Now

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 26