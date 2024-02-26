Meat Sustainability Advocate and Butchery Owner Jered Standing Has Died at 44

Jered Standing, the owner of the Los Angeles butcher shop Standing’s Butchery, died in his home on February 22, 2024. The Los Angeles County medical examiner listed Standing’s cause of death as suicide; he was 44 years old.

In 2017, Standing opened Standing’s Butchery in Hancock Park and also hosted the popular burger pop-up Burgers by Standing’s. He developed a following by sourcing livestock from farmers he knew personally like Cook Pigs Ranch, Pasturebird, and Redhouse Beef. He also shaped his business around a no-waste policy and used every part of the animal, turning typically discarded extra parts into sausages, dog food, chili, and other meat products, reported Food & Wine. Standing was a passionate advocate against abusive practices ingrained in the slaughterhouse system and wider meat industry. He preferred pasture-raised, grass-fed meat, and focused his efforts on animal welfare.

Before opening his butchery, Standing was a vegetarian. The Los Angeles Times wrote that Standing first worked at a grocery store that exposed him to elements of factory farming and concentrated animal feeding operations, which he believed to be animal mistreatment. Standing also worked at the Whole Foods meat counter and Salt’s Cure before landing a gig as a butcher for the now-shuttered Belcampo Meat Company.

In 2021, Standing announced that a sister location was headed to Venice. The plan was to open a second butchery, establish a permanent home for Burgers by Standing with a liquor license, and share the space with the Salt’s Cure team.

Standing’s death is the second loss of an impactful member of Los Angeles’s food industry in three weeks. Here’s Looking At You chef Jonathan Whitener died at home in Los Angeles on February 7.

News of Standing’s death spread throughout the Los Angeles restaurant community over the last few days. On Standing’s Butchery’s Instagram page, followers commented and shared stories about Standing and offered condolences. Eater will update this report as more information becomes available.

If you or a loved one is experiencing or affected by a mental health or suicidal crisis, the LA County Department of Public Health suggests calling or texting ‘988’ (or chat online on the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline’s website) for free, confidential, and immediate help.