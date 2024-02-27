 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A fiberglass statue of Freddy Funko wearing a crown and dressed up as Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank.
Funko’s new line of high-end collectibles features Bob’s Big Boy.

Burbank’s Iconic Bob’s Big Boy Is the Muse for Funko’s New $300 Collectible

The old-school diner continues to influence the billion-dollar vinyl collectible company at every turn

by Cathy Chaplin
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

Cathy Chaplin is a senior editor at Eater LA, a James Beard Award–nominated journalist, and the author of Food Lovers’ Guide to Los Angeles.

Growing up in small-town Richland, Washington in the 1960s, the founder of Funko, Mike Becker, ate at Bob’s Big Boy every few months with his family. While the restaurant is best known for its “double-deck” burgers layered with a thrice-split bun, two thick patties, and double American cheese, Becker remembers the fiberglass figure that greeted diners at the front entrance most fondly. “Big Boy was always one of the friendliest, happiest mascots,” says Becker. “When I was a kid, that fiberglass statue was taller than me, so it always had quite an impact and those big giant eyes smiling down.”

When Becker started Funko in 1998 out of his Snohomish, Washington garage, the first-ever figurine he produced was a Bob’s Big Boy bobblehead, or Wacky Wobbler, the brand’s name for it. Since its modest start a quarter century ago, Becker has grown the vinyl collectible business into a billion-dollar, publicly traded company.

A man wearing a black sweater sitting at a booth at Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank.
Funko founder Mike Becker.
Crowds of Funko fans gathering outside Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank for the Project Fred launch.
Crowds of Funko fans gathering outside Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank for the Project Fred launch.

Now, Funko is launching a new line of high-end collectibles called Project Fred on March 7, which is named after the company’s mascot, Freddy Funko. Becker, who sold the company in 2005 but continues to serve as its senior vice president of creative and entertainment, hosted a gathering to celebrate its debut today, February 27, at the 75-year-old Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank.

The first figurine in the line features Freddy Funko personifying Bob’s Big Boy. The collectible made of hard vinyl stands nearly a foot tall and is priced at $295. Only 750 of the limited-edition figurines were produced. As part of the launch event, the Bob’s Big Boy statue in front of the restaurant was swapped out for a replica of the Project Fred model.

While Bob’s Big Boy isn’t a household name like, say, Mickey Mouse or Luke Skywalker, Becker continues to look to the glossy-faced, wide-eyed boy donning red checkered overalls for inspiration. “We could have easily collaborated with the latest Marvel movie or Star Wars or Warner Bros. or anything, but we chose to do this for us, for the fans, for the old-timers that started with Funko,” says Becker. “Make sure to dance with the one that brought you, you know?”

A diner plate filled with a tall hamburger and golden fries with a side of Coke. A cutout of Freddy Funko is in the background.
Bob’s Big Boy’s famous “double-deck” burger with fries.
A Bob’s Big Boy bobblehead in a box.
The first-ever Funko figurine was a Bob’s Big Boy bobblehead.
A t shirt, menu, and pins featuring Bob’s Big Boy and Project Fred.
Special edition Project Fred merchandise.
An eleven inch figurine wearing overalls and a crown. Funko
