One of LA’s Best Old-School Burger Spots Is Opening in Orange County

Irv’s Burgers, one of LA’s most beloved old-school burger slingers, is expanding to Orange County for the first time. Opening on Thursday, February 29, the 600-square-foot grab-and-go outlet in Newport Beach will serve the same burgers, chili cheese fries, soft serve milkshakes, and playful doodles that made it a legend. In addition to classic menu items, the new location will serve breakfast starting in April. On the morning menu is a burger-burrito hybrid with a chopped beef patty, Irv’s sauce, onions, eggs, cheddar cheese, and tater tots wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Irv’s Burgers originally opened as Queen’s Burgers in 1946 along the famous Route 66. Its current owner Lawrence Longo and investor Sonia Hong have been on an expansion tear in recent years. With this latest opening, Irv’s Newport joins existing stores in West Hollywood, Malibu, Mid-Wilshire, and Las Vegas.

Irv’s Burgers is located at 600 E. Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661, and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bonnie’s x Saltie Girl

Brooklyn restaurant Bonnie’s is popping up at Saltie Girl in West Hollywood on Sunday, March 24. The evening’s menu will feature signature dishes from the Cantonese American restaurant, as well as Saltie Girl classics like tinned fish and raw bar preparations remixed by Bonnie’s chef and owner Calvin Eng. The menu will be a la carte with a $90 minimum spend required per person. Reservations are available via Resy.

LA’s tradition of Black tacos

Journalist Danielle Dorsey takes a look at tacos prepared by Black Angelenos in her piece “How we made tacos a Black thing in L.A.” for the Los Angeles Times. Dorsey weaves in personal narrative along with colorful reporting in a vivid and delicious account of the long and proud tradition.

Randy’s hops on the mochi doughnut trend

Taking a cue from the proliferation of mochi doughnut shops across the Southland, longtime doughnut stalwart Randy’s is offering the chewy treat at select locations including in Costa Mesa, Downey, Inglewood, El Segundo, Pasadena, Santa Monica, and Torrance. Flavors include vanilla iced with Fruity Pebbles, cinnamon sugar, ube, and Nutella with Oreo.

A New York vegan dessert shop opened in LA

New York’s Urban Dessert Lab recently opened a second location in West Hollywood at 7901 Santa Monica Boulevard. Co-founded by sisters Zan B.R. and Courtney Blagrove, Urban Dessert Lab specializes in plant-based sweets including oat milk ice cream, cookies, and cakes. The menu served in LA will closely resemble the one at the flagship New York location that the Blagroves opened in the Lower East Side in 2020.