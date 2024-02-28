Nancy Silverton Is Opening a Tiny Pasta Bar With Joe Bastianich in Koreatown

It looks like Nancy Silverton already has her sights on her next restaurant in LA — a pasta bar in Koreatown. On the February 20 episode of How Long Gone, a podcast hosted by Chris Black and Jason Stewart, Silverton confirmed the new restaurant and said it was slated to open in the fall of 2024. Time Out was the first to report on the new pasta bar after the podcast announcement.

Silverton said she plans to open the new restaurant with her longtime business partner Joe Bastianich, a co-owner at Osteria Mozza, Chi Spacca, Pizzeria Mozza, and Mozza2Go. Bastianich is also a co-owner of Eataly, where he worked with Mario Batali under their restaurant group, B&B Hospitality. Batali has since been removed from the group after several employees alleged sexual misconduct in 2015, and the name has since been changed to Pasta Resources. At the time of the investigation, the New York state attorney general found that both men were responsible for the toxic environment.

Silverton said in the podcast that the new project came about when an unnamed entrepreneur approached her and Bastianich with interest in opening a pasta restaurant together. Her first thought was to research how she could fuse Italian and Korean cuisines for the menu but was met with pushback to keep the dishes more traditional. She still plans to fight for some of the fusion that sparked her initial interest, but has acquiesced to a name different than her original suggestion of K-Pop Pasta. Instead, it will be named “some crazy Korean jargon for something else,” she says. “I don’t think I would ever even remember the name.”

This new restaurant is just the latest edition to Silverton’s culinary empire. Outside of the Mozzaplex restaurants, the LA native is also the chef behind Nancy’s Fancy line of gelato, the founder of La Brea Bakery, Triple Beam Pizza, the now-closed Pizzette, and a forthcoming Larchmont diner, among others. Her last restaurant, the Barish, opened in October 2020 before closing last summer.

Silverton’s new restaurant is part of a wave of openings and closures in Koreatown. Jilli, a new sool jib serving kimchi vodka rigatoni, debuted in January 2024 after Kinn, a modern Korean fine dining restaurant, closed in November 2023. As older generations in Koreatown pass restaurants down to younger ones, and new restaurants move in, the area will continue to be transformed.