Phil Rosenthal of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Is Opening an Old-School Diner in Los Angeles This Summer

Phil Rosenthal, the star of Netflix’s Somebody Feed Phil and the creator, writer, and executive producer of the ’90s sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, is teaming up with acclaimed chef Nancy Silverton to open a classic diner called Max and Helen’s this summer in the former Le Petit Greek space on Larchmont Boulevard. The 35-year-old Greek restaurant closed in December 2023; remodeling for the new restaurant will commence on the 6,100-square-foot Larchmont Village property soon. Both Rosenthal and Silverton reside in the neighborhood.

“I see it as a passion project for myself,” Rosenthal tells Eater amid a media blitz to promote a trio of projects, including the premiere of Season 7 of Somebody Feed Phil on March 1, his children’s book Just Try It, co-written with his daughter Lily, that comes out March 5, and a multi-city U.S. tour that kicks off in Albany, New York on April 11.

While Rosenthal has invested in numerous restaurants over the years, including Silverton’s Mozza establishments and chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke’s République, this is the first time he’s opened a restaurant. Eater LA sat down with the ever-affable Rosenthal to learn more about the incoming Max and Helen’s including its inspiration, vibe, menu, and more.

On the importance of diners

Phil Rosenthal: I feel like diners are a dying breed, not just in LA but in the country. And I think they’re important because a diner can be the center of a community. Maybe if we had more of these democratic centers of our communities (and I mean democratic with a small D), a place that is affordable to everyone and the coffee isn’t $6, you can sit and chat with your neighbors and get to know them.

On inspiration

Rosenthal: I was inspired by the Palace Diner in Biddeford, Maine because they took an old dining car and elevated all the items on that original menu from 100 years ago just through great ingredients and some chef’s knowledge. It’s in the Maine episode of our show [Season 5, Episode 2].

On location

Rosenthal: Larchmont reminds me of where I’m from, which is the East Coast. It’s one of those neighborhoods in LA that has the trees and that kind of small-town feeling that I’m trying to preserve. There used to be a couple of diners on Larchmont Boulevard 30 years ago. I see that Larchmont Boulevard is gentrifying and I always thought there should be a diner, but it wasn’t until I went to the Palace Diner that I saw how special a diner could be.

On the vibe

Rosenthal: I had one note so far to the designer and that was, I’d like [Max and Helen’s] to look like we found a 100-year-old diner, even if that means getting antique fixtures and stools for the counter. I think there’ll be booths, there’ll be the outdoor patio as well that we get to inherit from the outdoor patio world that the COVID pandemic gave us.

On the menu

Rosenthal: It’s basically just elevating all the comfort foods that you know from childhood to the most delicious level. So we all know what a diner breakfast is, right? Let’s say eggs, bacon, toast, potatoes, cup of coffee. What if each of those words I just said was the best of those things you ever had? That would be memorable, right? So that’s the goal. I think we have a shot at getting close to that goal with Nancy Silverton at the helm.

On partnering with Nancy Silverton

Rosenthal: She lives in the neighborhood, and she’s my friend, and she got [the concept] immediately. She’s the executive chef, she’s going to design the menu with me and we’re going to — through trial and error and total trust in her ability — have to taste a lot of food.

On Max and Helen Rosenthal

Rosenthal: Max and Helen were my parents. They were immigrants from Germany and were featured in every single episode of Somebody Feed Phil for the first five or six seasons. And beyond that, I honor their spirit every episode by Zoom calling — not with them, obviously, because they’ve passed — but with a famous funny person who does a joke for my dad. I could think of nothing better as a tribute to them and their legacy. They are kind of beloved characters from the show and I like what they represent. I like that you understand that this is going to be old-school.

Max and Helen’s is located at 127 N. Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

