Jones Hollywood Finally Reopens Tonight After Three Months of Intensive Repairs

After three months of repair and reconstruction, the nearly 30-year-old Jones Hollywood reopens tonight, February 29 at 7 p.m. The restaurant was forced to close after two cars collided on the corner of Formosa Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard before crashing into the restaurant’s eastern corner entrance. No employees or diners were injured, but the restaurant was forced to close due to the damage caused by the accident.

General manager Keith McCarthy says he found ample support from longtime Jones loyalists following the accident. The morning after the crash, McCarthy was contacted by West Hollywood mayor John M. Erickson who offered support, along with operators like Employees Only who hosted a fundraiser benefiting Jones’ employees that raised $11,500. Additionally, the restaurant raised over $26,000 for staffers through GoFundMe. While the main dining room reopens tonight, the cafe remains closed due to structural damage. “I opened Jones in 1994,” says McCarthy. “When we first were conceiving Jones, our mindset was to be one of those institutions that’s going to be around for years and years and years.” Call (323) 850-1726 for a reservation.

A fundraiser and memorial service for Jered Standing

Friends of Standing’s Butcher owner Jered Standing, who died last week at the age of 44, have set up a GoFundMe to raise monies for a public memorial. Any remaining funds raised will go to Standing’s family for funeral and legal expenses. The memorial service will take place on Sunday, March 3 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Culver City. Here are details on how to attend, contribute, and support.

Related Meat Sustainability Advocate and Butchery Owner Jered Standing Has Died at 44

Leap Day bagels

For anyone in Palm Springs today, February 29, the Coachella Valley’s central bagel shop, Townie Bagels, has special flavors like cherry and blueberry just for Leap Day. The shop only bakes these flavors once every four years, so get over to Townie and settle into the consistently long line.

The charm of Casa Vega

Eater LA contributor Bill Esparza profiled Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks for the New York Times, which remains an entertainment industry hangout even after six decades.

Celebrate women’s history at Black Pot Supper Club

Post & Beam will host its Black Pot Supper Club throughout March with women at the forefront. The four-course dinner celebrating women’s history is $95 per person; wine pairings are available for an additional fee. Tickets for March 11, 12, 18, and 19 dinners are available here.