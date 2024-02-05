Outdoor Dining in LA Gets Easier With Mayor Bass’s Permanent New Program

On February 1, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced that restaurants can begin applying for a permanent Al Fresco outdoor dining permit. It’s another step towards permanently allowing outdoor dining on sidewalks, parklets, and parking lots in LA, as temporary pandemic permits from 2020 will expire after July 31, 2024.

It’s difficult to overstate the impact of LA’s al fresco program as expanded patios and outdoor dining have indelibly altered the city’s restaurant culture. This new program, however, will cost more than the previous one. Bass also introduced assistance for restaurant owners with webinars or financial aid at one of 10 business centers around the city. To learn more, head to the website.

Just how many fast-food restaurants started in SoCal?

The Los Angeles Times tracked 15 fast-food restaurants and food chains that opened in Southern California. The video runs down a list that includes Jack in the Box, Wienerschnitzel, and Taco Bell.

Super Bowl options

With less than a week to prepare for San Francisco and Kansas City to battle in the Super Bowl, the only required tasks are where to watch the game, or where to order takeout. Pijja Palace is hosting a Super Bowl party from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for $130 per person. TVs surround the room and the price includes pizza, pasta, wings, and sliders. Resy and Dorsia. Secure a table on Resy or Dorsia.

While guacamole and sliders are a classic option, Maple Block Meat Co. has packages that include smoked meats and up to 100 chicken wings. Majordomo prepared three packages like a short rib platter that feeds 4 to 6 people for $235. Full details are here.

True crime at LA restaurants

True crime fans should check out Los Angeles Magazine’s story about murders at LA restaurants. No spoilers here, except that the incidents occurred decades ago — and most of the restaurants are permanently closed.

President Biden dines in LA

TMZ spotted President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden dining at the Ivy in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon. Their son Hunter Biden was also on the premises, and surrounding traffic was allegedly awful thanks to the Bidens’ security detail along the perimeter.

Tasting menu at Alta Adams

Chef Keith Corbin launches a new menu at Alta Adams this month. He’ll host a five-course tasting menu on Tuesday, February 6 with two seatings at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. for $150 per person. It’s a pretty sizeable meal with two starters, three new main dishes, and two new desserts that include a banana pudding creme brulee. Get tickets here.

