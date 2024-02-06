 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ray Garcia Takes Over the Stoves at Venice’s Busiest Restaurant

Plus, an Amalfi coast pop-up in West Hollywood, the return of Kahani in Dana Point, and more

by Matthew Kang

If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

A male Latino chef folds is hand while posing.
Chef Ray Garcia, now overseeing the menu at the Rose in Venice.
Jim Sullivan
Matthew Kang is the Lead Editor of Eater LA. He has covered dining, restaurants, food culture, and nightlife in Los Angeles since 2008. He's the host of K-Town, a YouTube series covering Korean food in America, and has been featured in Netflix's Street Food show.

Asterid, Brown Sheep, and Qué Bárbaro chef Ray Garcia is back on the Westside leading the kitchen at the Rose Venice. Garcia first made a name in the city helming the popular Fig restaurant inside Santa Monica’s Fairmont Miramar before hitting another level of fame with Broken Spanish and B.S. Taquería in Downtown. Now Garcia is back out west managing one of LA’s busiest restaurants with plans to refresh the California Italian menu that chef Jason Neroni previously oversaw for seven years. Late last year, Neroni parted ways with the Rose’s operator Sprout LA, coinciding with the closure of Best Bet in Culver City.

Garcia has been cooking at the Rose for a few weeks now and touts an improved breakfast burrito, among several tweaks to the menu. The menu should better reflect the chef’s sensibilities in another month but don’t expect dishes from Broken Spanish to show up as he’s focusing on the same bold flavors and seasonal produce that has made the Rose successful through the years.

Celebrity-favorite coastal Italian comes to LA

A plate of pasta with zucchini.
Spaghetti alla Nerano from Conca del Sogno.
Conca del Sogno

Conca del Sogno, one of the most popular restaurants in Italy’s Amalfi Coast — with celebrity clientele like Jennifer Lopez and Sofia Vergara — commenced a one-month residency at West Hollywood’s Norah last week. The full menu from Conca del Sogno will be served during the month, like bluefin tuna tartare, fried calamari and zucchini, spaghetti alla nerano, and black truffle tagliatelle. Shareable entrees include branzino baked in salt and cotoletta alla Milanese (veal cutlet). Cocktails will reflect the sunny Amalfi Coast too, such as Malfy Italian gin lemonades and spritzes. Book a reservation on Dorsia here.

Tokyo noodles arrive in Culver City

Afuri Ramen, which landed with a big splash in the Arts District, opened a second LA-area location in Culver City last week. Located at the Culver Steps, which already houses several trendy restaurants, Afuri brings yuzu-flavored chicken and seafood shio ramen using its proprietary thin noodles. Beyond its yuzu shio, the shop serves tsukemen, spicy tan tan men, chashu pork rice bowls, and winged buta dumplings, plus gluten-free noodles and vegan broths. Afuri first opened in Tokyo in 2003 and has now expanded to over 30 locations worldwide.

The return of Kahani

Sanjay Rawat plates the Chilean sea bass course at Kahani.
Sanjay Rawat plates a dish at Kahani.
Kahani

After a brief hiatus, Kahani is reopening on February 6 at the Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel with plans to settle in permanently in the former steakhouse space. The high-end Indian restaurant from chef Sanjay Rawat has generated enough buzz for the south Orange County resort that it warrants a long-term lease and a bigger menu. Inspired by Rawat’s recent travels to India, find pakoda chaat (onion fritters), Goan-style kothal (jackfruit) curry, and chicken tikka masala on the expanded menu. The space will also tout new artwork from local Indian American artist Arun Prem to add dashes of color to the wood-paneled dining room. Check out the new menu here.

An Oaxacan expansion to Melrose Hill

It’s not just cool-kid restaurants and James Beard semifinalist chefs opening in Melrose Hill. Oaxacan favorite Sabores Oaxaqueños, which operates a restaurant in Koreatown, is opening its second location at 5520 Santa Monica Boulevard near the corner of Western Avenue on February 7 in a vast strip mall. Expect a similar menu of moles, tlayudas, and other Oaxacan hits.

The Rose Venice

220 Rose Avenue, , CA 90291 (310) 399-0711 Visit Website

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 5

Follow Eater editors as they share their favorite dishes they ate in LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Outdoor Dining in LA Gets Easier With Mayor Bass’s Permanent New Program

By Mona Holmes

Michelin-Starred Restaurant Manzke and French Bistro Bicyclette to Close March 1

By Matthew Kang

Find a Hidden Sipping Cellar at This Atwater Village Wine Shop

By Rebecca Roland

Filed under:

4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: February 2

Your handy guide on where to eat from the editors at Eater LA

By Eater Staff

Sourdough Bagels in Studio City — And More Cool LA Food Pop-Ups to Know About

By Rebecca Roland