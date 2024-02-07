 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gooey Cinnamon Rolls and Fluffernutter Pies Headline LA’s Newest Bakery

Plus, corporate jargon-inspired cocktails, Tway Da Bae on Super Bowl snacks, and more

by Cathy Chaplin
Cinnamon rolls at Nice &amp; Sweet in Hollywood.
Cinnamon rolls at Nice & Sweet in Hollywood.
Nice & Sweet
Cathy Chaplin is a senior editor at Eater LA, a James Beard Award–nominated journalist, and the author of Food Lovers’ Guide to Los Angeles.

Hollywood’s newest bakery and cafe comes from chef Chris Sayegh and Boulevard Hospitality Group (Yamashiro Hollywood, Cork & Batter, Durango Cantina). Located on the corner of Sunset and La Brea, Nice & Sweet is set to open on Thursday, February 15, and serves an array of sweet and savory recipes from Sayegh’s dessert cookbook Sugar High, minus the cannabis. Elliot Lau (Nice Coffee, Blacktop Coffee, and Handsome Coffee) is charged with the beverage menu, which includes espresso drinks, cold brew, tea, and occasional specials.

On the bakery’s menu is an ever-changing selection of cakes (such as coconut with coconut Bavarian cream, mango puree, and passion fruit), bars (lemon raspberry lemonade bars with almond streusel), pies (Fluffernutter and brown butter apple thyme), pastries (coffee eclairs and croissants), loaves of bread (brioche and baguettes), and sandwiches. The bakery’s interior, which features a cake topper lighting fixture by George Sowden, was designed by Kellie Patry.

The interior of Nice &amp; Sweet is designed by Kellie Patry.
The interior of Nice & Sweet.
Nice & Sweet

Venezuelan hot pockets

While on the subject of new and notable bakeries, Nova Bakery is serving up Venezuelan specialties in Long Beach at 865 East Seventh Street. The menu leans more savory than sweet with beef- and chicken-stuffed arepas, pastelitos, cachapas, and empanadas. The two burgers on the menu are ideal for heartier appetites.

Tway Da Bae x Super Bowl

Let Tuệ Nguyễn’s West Hollywood restaurant Đi Đi handle the menu on Super Bowl Sunday. The $200 package feeds 10 people and includes chicken wings, spring rolls, pork belly sliders, fried rice, and little gem Caesar salad. Orders can be placed here.

Corporate jargon-inspired cocktails

Clever cocktail names are fairly common across LA drink menus, and Videre is taking the trend to new heights with a line of drinks named after commonly emailed corporate lingo. Served on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the new happy hour menu features the Please Advise margarita, Circling Back Tom Collins, Just Checking In Old Fashioned, and more.

