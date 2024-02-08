Share All sharing options for: The Biggest New Sports Bar in Downtown LA Opens on Super Bowl Sunday

Just in time for the biggest American sporting event of the year — the Super Bowl — Silver Lake and Culver City’s popular 33 Taps is opening an enormous new sports bar in Downtown LA just across from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, February 11. Located on the ground floor of the Moxy/AC Hotel (which already houses Level 8 upstairs), 33 Taps is a family- and queer-owned restaurant that’s looking to create a citywide sports-viewing destination with 50 TVs, arcades, and a huge menu of burgers, pizza, tacos, wings, and craft beer. At the new location, a three-sided jumbotron above the bar will ensure diners won’t miss any sports action while getting drinks.

33 Taps joins a number of other big sports-friendly restaurants and bars in the area, including Fixin’s Soul Kitchen, Tom’s Watch Bar, and Yard House that work as ideal pre- and post-game destinations for fans of the Lakers, Clippers, Kings, or Sparks, who all play at Crypto.com Arena.

The food at 33 Taps leans classic sports bar done right, with chicken and cauliflower wings, mozzarella sticks, pizza, nachos, and fish ‘n chips. A hefty burrito, cheesy quesadilla, and trio of tacos nod to Los Angeles’s love of Mexican food while banh mi fries get topped with Beyond chicken, pickled vegetables, radishes, and spicy aioli. The signature burger boasts grass-fed wagyu, pineapple, red pepper, smoked ham, Swiss cheese, and spicy aioli on a brioche bun. Skillet-baked cookies, churro waffles, and vegan brownies offer sweet finishes. Brunch dishes include chilaquiles verde, chicken and waffles, and eggs Benedict toast for early weekend games. True to its name, there are numerous kinds of draft beer, including house, craft, and mainstream, plus cocktails, wine, and non-alcoholic options.

33 Taps commissioned LA artist Erin Miller Wray to paint a colorful mural above a side bar to give the place a local feel. The inside can accommodate up to 350 people, plus another 40 on the patio facing Figueroa Boulevard. Just in case there isn’t anything good to watch on the TVs, there are also 15 retro arcade machines and sports games like boxing, shuffleboard, foosball, basketball, and Mario Kart. Those living nearby can also check out specials like Taco Tuesday with a $9 trios of tacos and $8 margaritas or weekday happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plus, a late-night happy hour starts every day at 9:30 p.m. Additional weekly events include drag bingo and karaoke.

In conjunction with its Super Bowl launch, expect food and drink packages, two specialty cocktails for each of the competing teams, and giveaways to local sports games.

33 Taps opens February 11 with hours Monday to Thursday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., until 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and until 10 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch is served 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Validated valet parking at the Moxy covers two-and-a-half hours for $15.

