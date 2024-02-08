 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Banana Stand That ‘Always Has Money’ Is Up for Sale

Plus, Moo’s breakfast burrito, a food truck festival, and more

by Rebecca Roland
A blue and yellow sign with a banana in California.
Sugar ‘n Spice, where the original frozen banana was invented, located in Balboa Island, Newport Beach.
Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sugar ‘n Spice, the Balboa Island banana stand that inspired Arrested Development’s Bluth’s Original Banana Stand, is up for sale according to a report from The Mercury News. The Newport Beach property is listed for $3.495 million, plus an additional $1.5 million for the business. The listing includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residential unit.

The stand first opened in 1945 as Dot & Bob Candies owned by Bob and Dorothy Cook. The frozen fudge-dipped banana was born by accident when one day their son put a banana in the freezer instead of the refrigerator. Instead of throwing it away, they decided to dip it in chocolate and sprinkle on toppings.

For now, the future of Sugar ‘n Spice is unknown, but the current owners hope the next owners will keep the banana stand running.

Heavy Water opens Heavy Head

Victor Heights coffee shop, Heavy Water, has expanded to Fairfax with its second location, Heavy Head. The shop, which runs out of Braindead Studios, serves coffee, tea, wine, and more, plus movie-based specialty drinks.

Food truck festival in the Valley

Head tonight to Topanga Social in Woodland Hills on February 8 for a food truck festival with a live band, plus cocktails. Ten trucks will be in attendance including Rice Balls of Fire, Birrieria El Patron 818, and CHD Mandu. This event is free to attend.

A breakfast burrito comes to Moo’s

Lincoln Heights barbecue favorite, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, is adding a breakfast burrito to its meaty menu. While the restaurant hasn’t said when it will be added, or what will be inside, an Instagram post hints at a “mash-up” between Texas-style barbecue and a California breakfast burrito.

‘90s alt-rock exhibit at Arroz & Fun

Starting February 15, the restaurant Arroz & Fun in Lincoln Heights (1822 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031) is hosting a photography exhibit entitled The Day I Met Björk featuring 40 unreleased photographs of Björk taken by Spike Jonze and curated by Humberto Leon. The photos were originally taken for Detour magazine in 1995 at Chateau Marmont before the video shoot for “It’s Oh So Quiet.”

More From Eater LA

The Latest

Street Food Vending Is Now Completely Legal in LA’s Tourist Hot Spots

By Mona Holmes

Filed under:

The Hottest New Accessory in LA Restaurants? Your Takeout Containers From Home.

People bring their own bags to grocery stores and metal water bottles everywhere, so why not apply that line of thinking to dining out?

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Gooey Cinnamon Rolls and Fluffernutter Pies Headline LA’s Newest Bakery

By Cathy Chaplin

Filed under:

Ray Garcia Takes Over the Stoves at Venice’s Busiest Restaurant

By Matthew Kang

Filed under:

Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: February 5

Follow Eater editors as they share their favorite dishes they ate in LA

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

Outdoor Dining in LA Gets Easier With Mayor Bass’s Permanent New Program

By Mona Holmes