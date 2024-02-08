The Banana Stand That ‘Always Has Money’ Is Up for Sale

Sugar ‘n Spice, the Balboa Island banana stand that inspired Arrested Development’s Bluth’s Original Banana Stand, is up for sale according to a report from The Mercury News. The Newport Beach property is listed for $3.495 million, plus an additional $1.5 million for the business. The listing includes a three-bedroom, two-bathroom residential unit.

The stand first opened in 1945 as Dot & Bob Candies owned by Bob and Dorothy Cook. The frozen fudge-dipped banana was born by accident when one day their son put a banana in the freezer instead of the refrigerator. Instead of throwing it away, they decided to dip it in chocolate and sprinkle on toppings.

For now, the future of Sugar ‘n Spice is unknown, but the current owners hope the next owners will keep the banana stand running.

Heavy Water opens Heavy Head

Victor Heights coffee shop, Heavy Water, has expanded to Fairfax with its second location, Heavy Head. The shop, which runs out of Braindead Studios, serves coffee, tea, wine, and more, plus movie-based specialty drinks.

Food truck festival in the Valley

Head tonight to Topanga Social in Woodland Hills on February 8 for a food truck festival with a live band, plus cocktails. Ten trucks will be in attendance including Rice Balls of Fire, Birrieria El Patron 818, and CHD Mandu. This event is free to attend.

A breakfast burrito comes to Moo’s

Lincoln Heights barbecue favorite, Moo’s Craft Barbecue, is adding a breakfast burrito to its meaty menu. While the restaurant hasn’t said when it will be added, or what will be inside, an Instagram post hints at a “mash-up” between Texas-style barbecue and a California breakfast burrito.

‘90s alt-rock exhibit at Arroz & Fun

Starting February 15, the restaurant Arroz & Fun in Lincoln Heights (1822 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031) is hosting a photography exhibit entitled The Day I Met Björk featuring 40 unreleased photographs of Björk taken by Spike Jonze and curated by Humberto Leon. The photos were originally taken for Detour magazine in 1995 at Chateau Marmont before the video shoot for “It’s Oh So Quiet.”