4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: February 9

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

For superb shawarma in Glendale: Skaf’s Lebanese Cuisine

There are a lot of great Lebanese restaurants around Los Angeles, but one of the best among them is Skaf’s Lebanese Cuisine in Glendale. The space is on the smaller side, and pretty low-key so it makes for an easy lunch or dinner practically any day of the week. Start with the shawarma, which is cooked expertly on a spit, and served either as a wrap or as part of a plate with hummus, rice, pita, pickles, and more. Other must-orders include the kibbeh and falafel. Just be aware that the restaurant closes in the middle of the day between lunch and dinner. 367 N. Chevy Chase Drive, Glendale, CA 91206. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For meat that channels the Middle East and Mexico: MidEast Tacos

LA loves a local hero. Currently, it’s Armen Martirosyan. His newest venture MidEast Tacos is a feast for those looking to try burritos, quesadillas, and tacos with a Mexican Middle Eastern twist. His grandmother’s Egyptian falafel recipe is outstanding but the meats are Martirosyan’s expertise. Just like his other restaurant Mini Kabob, Martirosyan uses an Armenian shish kebab barbecue called a khorovat for the flavorful chicken, steak, and shrimp. Three tacos should satisfy as a meal, but the burritos or quesadillas will likely yield leftovers. Be generous with the housemade salsas — the pico de gallo, rojo, and avocado salsas swing more traditionally Mexican, while the toum arbol made with garlic and chiles is pure LA. Though outdoor tables are available, one can easily enjoy tacos in the car. 3536 Sunset Boulevard, Silver Lake, CA, 90026. — Mona Holmes, reporter

For a French and fabulous time in Las Vegas: LPM Restaurant and Bar

With everyone’s eyes locked on Las Vegas with Super Bowl LVIII and its surrounding hubbub, let me tell you about LPM Restaurant & Bar. Located on the third floor of the Cosmopolitan, this French newcomer is worthy of consideration on your next trip to Sin City. The finer dining spot opened in November 2023 and has been slowly building a reputation as an understated destination that over-delivers across the board. The cocktail list inspired by playwright Jean Cocteau is worth reading and sipping, while the menu’s parade of large and small dishes is deceptively simple but very well done. Memorable dishes include sizzling escargots, warm prawns with olive oil, lemon, and basil, and any of the housemade pastas. The Cosmopolitan, 3708 Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV 89109. — Cathy Chaplin

For an elegant adventure into modern LA Japanese cuisine: Sakurako

I’m not sure how I missed it but Little Tokyo seems to have gotten its groove back with plenty of weekend crowds and a slew of new openings, including the fantastic kaiseki and sushi experience Sakurako. Located in the former Komasa space on the outer corner of Japanese Village Plaza, Sakurako presents intricate amuse and appetizer courses by Tatsuki Kurogi with plating almost too pretty to eat. Expect raw fish, gently cooked vegetables, and even meat, like wagyu or duck, before the meal meanders into eight to 10 nigiri prepared by chef Akira Yoshida, whose vinegar-forward sushi rice plays well with the parade of sliced fish. The meal finishes with pastry chef Shota Takaki’s fruity, deconstructed tiramisu made with ladyfingers and yogurt mousse dotted with kumquat and raspberry sauces. Sakurako won’t be an impulsive weekend decision, as seats tend to fill up, but it’s also not as difficult as landing a table at N/Naka or a counter seat at Hayato. Book a seat and enjoy an experience pulled right out of Roppongi Hills. 351 E. 2nd Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90012. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Related The 38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles