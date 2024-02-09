A few weeks ago, former Baekjeong Korean barbecue operator On6thAvenue closed the 10-year-old location in Chapman Plaza, making way for a new restaurant called Origin Korean barbecue, which will open later this month. Now, a rep for Kijung Hospitality — which runs every other Baekjeong in Southern California — tells Eater it will be opening Baekjeong on Eighth Street in a space that was originally slated to be the new Ahgassi Gopchang. That means the current Ahgassi Gopchang on Sixth Street — which Kijung also owns — will stay in place. This Korean barbecue musical chair situation is taking place due to two hospitality groups with stakes in the area.

In addition to Origin, On6thAvenue also owns the incredibly popular Quarters inside Chapman Plaza. With this new Baekjeong in Koreatown, it seems Kijung will now be the sole operator of all locations in the area. As a result, On6thAvenue will pit Quarters and Origin against Kijung’s Baekjeong and Aghassi for K-Town’s cool-kid Korean barbecue dominance.

The new Baekjeong should open by May 2024 at 3429 W. Eighth Street with a full bar, private dining room, and VIP entrance (the former Aghassi renderings for the space will no longer be used). Meanwhile, Ahgassi Gopchang on Sixth Street will undergo a mild design refresh in summer 2024.

Tokki is closing in K-Town

After 15 months inside Chapman Plaza, Tokki is closing in Koreatown. One of the newer modern Korean restaurants to open in the past few years, Tokki had opened with chef Sunny Chang (Quince SF) at the helm before she left a few months after the opening. A portion of the Tokki ownership went on to open Liu’s Cafe, which will remain open. Tokki announced that February 18 will be its last night of service.

Celebrities just love Sushi Park

Sushi Park has long been known as a celebrity favorite for its stellar quality $200-a-person sushi and unassuming location in West Hollywood, and now, it seems the New York Times has caught wind of the omakase restaurant’s 15-year popularity streak with famous people. The article surmises that celebrities like Sushi Park because they can feel comfortable there, but it also suggests they appreciate the strip mall vibes: “The restaurant provides a snapshot into the particularities of the Los Angeles dining scene, where a hotspot can be located in a drab, rather mundane minimall. The Polo Bar, this is not.”

Hand-pulled Chinese noodle time

X’ian-style biang-biang noodles are growing in popularity in Los Angeles thanks to places like Culver City’s Bang Bang Noodles and West Hollywood’s Lan Noodle (which serves a similar Lanzhou-style hand-pulled noodle). The Los Angeles Times has a handy roundup of Shaanxi-style biang-biang noodles to get around town.

Javier’s plots a Downtown future

What Now LA finds that Javier’s is planning to open inside a 12,570-square-foot space just across Crypto.com Arena in Downtown LA with room for 300 people inside the Circa building. Javier’s, which originated in Laguna Beach and has a bustling location inside the Westfield Century City, is one of the most successful upscale Mexican restaurants in the country.

The South Bay’s top bakery does sourdough bagels

Tommy & Atticus baker Garrett McPerry worked on a sourdough bagel recipe for four months before coming to a version that he was satisfied with. Beginning this weekend, the Redondo Beach bakery and cafe will debut bagel sandwiches using its sourdough recipe beginning at 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., with a Works featuring house-cured salmon, heirloom tomato, cucumber, dill, red onion, and Gina Marie cream cheese. A bacon-egg-cheese recalls New York bodegas while the garden sandwich features avocado, pickled onion, and sprouts. Bagel flavors include everything, plain, and sesame, with loose bagels at $3 apiece ($3 off a dozen).