4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: March 1

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

For weekend dim sum without the wait: Lunasia Dim Sum House

On a weekend morning what I’m often craving is dim sum, ideally served off a cart. What I’m not craving is a two-hour wait to get said dim sum. While the San Gabriel Valley hot spots tend to fill up, Lunasia Dim Sum House also has a Pasadena location that is markedly less busy. It offers all of the classics like siu mai, congee, and rice noodle rolls in a two-story space. You order off your phone, which does make things go faster albeit is not as charming, but you forget about that pretty quickly when piles of food start to hit the table. Order too much, you’ll want to try one of practically everything. 239 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For sensational streetside churros: Churros El Bochito

There are few things more pleasurable in this world than freshly fried churros. The owners of Churros El Bochito know the allure of their product, putting the entire process on full display. Sweetened dough is extruded to order, fried until crisp-golden, dusted in sugar, and served piping hot — all from the back of a converted Volkswagon Beetle painted Dodger blue. Whether piped with cajeta, drizzled with chocolate, or just simply coated in sugar, crowds descend upon the churro factory on wheels for a sweet snack from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Cypress Park. 1157 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

For a vibey Downtown brunch: Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

It’s hard to believe that Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen opened its first Windsor Hills-View Park location in 2018. Owners Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos have been on a consistent expansion path (while bringing on partner and HBO-Max Insecure creator Issa Rae) with four Hilltops spread throughout the region with cafes in Inglewood and Eagle Rock, but only DTLA is leaning into cocktails and brunch. The atrium-like space is only blocks away from the Pershing Square Metro Station where chefs Geter Atienza and Kewin Molina prepare steak and eggs, Nutella and banana waffles, a smoked salmon benedict, plus chicken and waffles. Hilltop DTLA also has a spacious room with high ceilings, plenty of plants, and an overall pleasant feel with food and excellent coffee. If not there on weekends, there’s still plenty to try especially the bangin’ breakfast sandwich on a brioche bun with soft-cooked eggs and bacon. It’s also an ideal daytime spot to bring a laptop and hang out for a while and think about whether or not to order a second matcha latte. 718 S. Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA, 90014. — Mona Holmes, reporter

For a fancy night out with ramen in Culver City: Afuri

Usually, ramen spots tend to be more utilitarian, restaurants meant to serve quickly and turn seats. Afuri in Culver City wants to buck that trend and make ramen more of a big night out, something that starts with cocktails and appetizers before settling into bowls of noodle soup. Afuri’s Westside outpost, which just opened at the beginning of this month, offers a striking modern Tokyo decor with potentially the longest single piece of neon inside an LA restaurant. The open kitchen exudes plenty of energy, with cooks assembling bowls and pork buns at break-neck speed while a long bar to the side shakes yuzu cocktails with Japanese gin. At the end of the day, you’re here for ramen, and the yuzu-tinted seafood broth is easily one of the best ones in town, tasting exactly as it would in Harajuku or Ebisu. The noodles, thin with a slight bite, complement the nearly clear broth while tender pork slices offer meaty bites in between. 9300 Culver Boulevard, Unit 117, Culver City, CA 90232. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Related The 38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles