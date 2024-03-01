Beverly Soon Tofu at Open Market — And More LA Food Pop-Ups This Week: March 1

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town. Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Dessert pop-up Chainsaw will be at Nico’s in Atwater Village on March 1. On the menu, find a chocolate icebox pie and a take on a banana split with roasted pineapple coconut and Shirley Temple sorbets. 3111 Glendale Boulevard #2, Los Angeles, CA 90039.

On March 2, Open Market in Koreatown will be serving dishes inspired by Sohn-mat, the cookbook from Beverly Soon Tofu’s Monica Lee. Lee will also be in the store to meet diners and sign copies of the cookbook. 3339 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010.

Head to Alhambra on March 4 to get one of the best burgers in town at Yang’s Kitchen. The burger isn’t available on the regular menu, so this pop-up will likely be the only chance to try it this month. 112 West Main Sreet, Alhambra, CA 91801.

Hotville Chicken is popping up at Benny Boy Brewing on March 2 as part of the Women Who Rock concert, which is presented in collaboration with Regarding Her Food. Come for the excellent hot chicken and stay for the free music. 1821 Daly Street, Los Angeles, CA 90031.

Ongoing

Egg and Cheese, a bodega-style egg sandwich pop-up, will be at Pico-Robertson wine bar, Cardinale du Vin, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to breakfast sandwiches, coffee and wine will also be available. 8912 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035.

Maciel’s is popping up at the Dime on Fairfax from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to dining in, takeout and delivery will also be available. 442 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

Find Smash N’ Bite weekly in Studio City from Wednesday through Sunday doling out wagyu smash burgers fresh off the grill. In addition to beef hamburgers and cheeseburgers, a turkey burger is also on the menu. 10968 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604.

For evening sweets in Altadena, seek out Soul Brotha Sweets. The brown butter cinnamon roll, which comes with a healthy dose of cream cheese frosting, is not to be missed. The pop-up bounces around Altadena throughout the week, so make sure to check Instagram for the latest hours and locations. Rotating locations announced on Instagram.

