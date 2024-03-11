Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: March 11

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Chicken nurungji Risotto at Jilli in Koreatown

Housed in the former Kinn space, Jilli is a modern sool jib from the team behind Chimmelier. The menu is rooted in Korean flavors but interprets them into new forms, like the chicken nurungji risotto. The dish starts with Korean scorched rice (nurungji) and transforms it into a creamy Italian risotto, with an egg yolk on top and mushrooms to mix in. The dish tastes like pure comfort — a cross between chicken and rice soup, and mushroom risotto. The menu at Jilli is on the smaller side, so the best approach is to go with a group and try a bit of everything. Plus, no dinner there would be complete without at least one bottle of makgeolli for the table. 3905 W. 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90020. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Veal Milanese at Cipriani in Beverly Hills

The scene at Cipriani will always resemble a billionaire’s yacht, an aspirational restaurant with enough fur coats and Hermés Birkin bags to make a person of middle-class standing blush. Glamorous wood panels, faux portholes displaying televised ocean waves, and white tuxedoed servers complete the ritzy experience. The cuisine, inspired by a hundred years of history from Venice’s Harry’s Bar, could be the least challenging Italian food in the Golden Triangle, an area rife with wealth and conservative palates. It’s no fault of Cipriani’s for giving the 90210 folks what they want. Everyone will start with a peach Bellini and $36 carpaccio with maybe three ounces of fresh flattened beef. But it’s hard to fault a great veal Milanese, served in a vinyl record size with the bone in for extra effect, not that anyone here would dare gnaw on the piece inside this restaurant. Crisp on the outside and sporting a sturdy, moist bite inside, it’s genuinely a wonderful thing to share, especially with a bowl of tagliatelle alla ragú and a tossed arugula and cherry tomato salad. Finish with the more-meringue-than-cake slice and you will leave poorer but happier. 362 N. Camden Avenue, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Cod dosirak at Perilla in Victor Heights

Even though Perilla is only a stone’s throw away from the 110 Freeway and not far from Sunset Boulevard, the usual Los Angeles bustle feels worlds away sitting in its shaded patio tucked into Victor Heights. The chill vibes make for an ideal setting to relish chef Jihee Kim’s contemporary California take on Korean comfort food. The gimbap served with a nasal-clearing mustard sauce is very good, as is the collection of banchan made with locally grown produce. But there’s something about the perfectly cooked doenjang-marinated black cod served on top of steamed rice with potato salad and prepared vegetables that warrants a return visit. Flavorful, filling, and fresh — it’s my favorite lunch in LA right now. 1027 Alpine Street, Building E, Los Angeles, CA 90012. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

All-in-one burrito at Cafe de Olla in Burbank

Hunger hit hard during a Saturday morning trek to Ikea. Swedish meatballs at 10 a.m. don’t sit particularly well with me, but the all-in-one burrito at Cafe de Olla certainly does. This Victory Boulevard restaurant opened in 2015 and even has a Monrovia outlet where specialties flourish, especially the traditional Mexican coffee cafe de olla. It’s particularly good served over ice while digging into saucy chilaquiles, omelets with chilaquiles, and traditional breakfasts. The restaurant is so popular that there can sometimes be two-hour waits for a taste of the peanut butter-stuffed french toast, dry shredded beef platter combination, and sandwiches. For me, it’s all about the all-in-one burrito filled with three eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, avocado, hash browns, cheese, and salsa. I opted for bacon-only while taking in sips of my coffee from the comfort of my car. No wait, pure satisfaction. 2315 W. Victory Boulevard, Burbank, CA, 91506. — Mona Holmes, reporter

