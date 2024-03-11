A Popular Cookie Shop Opens a Window in West Adams This Month

In Los Angeles, 2024 is looking like the year of emerging bakeries, with Sweet Lady Jane’s recent reopening under new ownership and Flouring setting up operations in Chinatown in January. Towards the end of March, Fleurs et Sel is set to open in West Adams with a full bakery and walk-up window where folks can score small-batch cookies in flavors that rotate each week.

Owner and baker Lara Adekoya started Fleurs et Sel as a pop-up in 2020. She operated out of her apartment by baking cookies and layered cookie bars with flavors like sea salt chocolate chip and Funfetti birthday cake. Adekoya also hosted pop-ups throughout the Southland before launching a GoFundMe in 2023 to raise funds for her customized space at the corner of West Adams Boulevard and Cochran, directly across the street from San Francisco bakery Tartine.

The Fleurs et Sel sign was just installed and provided everything goes smoothly, the window is weeks away from online ordering and pick-up service. Scheduled hours will be 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until cookies sell out.

LA loves its spicy pasta

Pasta obsessive and SF Gate contributing editor Karen Palmer had a hunch that LA diners have a current focus on spicy rigatoni pasta. It turns out, she’s right.

Hotel Figueroa in a labor struggle

The Los Angeles Times reports that Hotel Figueroa’s formerly employed food and beverage workers filed a complaint against the hotel’s third-party management company with the city attorney’s office. According to the filing, the workers were in the process of joining a union but were laid off by the former hospitality group Noble 33 in December 2023. The former workers accused the company of hiring new employees, which they allege is illegal.

Post-award show dining

Teen Vogue wondered what actors like Charles Melton and Megan Suri enjoyed eating after awards shows. Mason Gooding cited Mofongos and said Love, Victor actor Michael Cimino introduced him to the North Hollywood Puerto Rican restaurant. See the whole clip below.

The Oscars and In-N-Out Burger

It’s becoming a tradition for celebrities to dine at In-N-Out Burger after awards ceremonies. That includes Sunday’s Academy Awards, reports the Hollywood Reporter. On Instagram, actress and 2023 Best Supporting Actress Jamie Lee Curtis documented her pitstop after the show and ordered a cheeseburger, fries, and drink combo. Meanwhile, Diane Kruger attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and grabbed a bite at In-N-Out afterward, reports the Daily Mail.

