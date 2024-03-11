 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Grandmother’s Stuffed Grape Leaf Recipe Is the Star at LA’s New Jordanian Restaurant

Chef Chris Sayegh draws from his Jordanian grandmother’s cooking at Layla inside the Beacon Santa Monica

by Matthew Kang
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee
Jordanian-inflected entrees from Santa Monica restaurant Layla presented together on a stone table.
Entrees from Layla in Santa Monica, including dry-aged steak, Mediterranean sea bass, and lamb rack tagine.

Layla, the new restaurant from Chris Sayegh, draws from the chef’s Jordanian upbringing and his grandmother’s (and the restaurant’s namesake) cooking. Opened on March 7 on the ground floor of the Sonder Beacon Santa Monica hotel, the restaurant adds to Los Angeles’s dynamic Levantine cooking scene that includes places like Ladyhawk in West Hollywood, Ammatoli in Long Beach, and Saffy’s in East Hollywood. “I love what my jiddeh (grandmother in Arabic) did in bringing people together,” says Sayegh. “She made the best things with no measurements. Her mind, her touch, and her hand are very much on the menu.”

Jordan’s historically significant location along the Silk Road allowed for the country to draw culinarily from the entire region and create a melting pot of flavors, says Sayegh. This deep history can be seen in Layla’s menu of shareable mezze, like an aerated hummus dip, labneh, and smoked eggplant served with warm bread and crudites. Other notable appetizers include warak dawali, Sayegh’s grandmother’s recipe for grape leaves stuffed with lamb, rice, tomato, and a seven-spice mix, along with duck confit kibbeh and marinated kohlrabi. The kibbeh features fried bulgar wheat balls incorporated with dry-aged duck, fermented Fresno chile sauce, and pine nuts. The marinated kohlrabi comes cut into paper-thin sheets with smoked espuma, hemp seed, and pistachio dukkah adding layers of flavor and texture.

An ornate gold plate with Jordanian and Middle Eastern spreads with a pita bread.
Mezze platter with wood-baked bread, crudités, and spreads.

For entrees, find a grilled seabass with blood orange chermoula, a lamb tagine with preserved lemon, and a za’atar chile crisp-topped cauliflower steak on the menu. Desserts include knafeh with cinnamon ice cream and baklava mille-feuille with orange blossom ganache. While LA restaurants like Ladyhawk, Bavel, and Kismet showcase Lebanese, Israeli, Palestinian, Iranian, and Turkish cuisines, Sayegh wants Angelenos to taste specifically Jordanian dishes at Layla.

The modestly sized 1,800 square-foot dining room features clean lines, custom-cut stone tables, and Roman clay plate ceilings. Patterned seating, dark leather banquettes, and lush indoor plants add a sense of Old World charm while large windows offer clean vistas to the ocean.

Wages for Layla’s workers start at around $19, with fully pooled tips. Sayegh hired a few employees from his former restaurant Nostalgia, which closed in 2023 abruptly due to situations beyond his control, he says. Layla’s operating partner Boulevard Hospitality Group, who runs places like Kodo in Downtown and Yamashiro in Hollywood, absorbed additional Nostalgia employees.

In addition to opening Layla, Sayegh will introduce Coco Club on the hotel’s a rooftop in early April. Sayegh opened the Hollywood bakery Nice & Sweet this past February with Boulevard Hospitality Group.

Layla is open at 1301 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401, and serves Wednesday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A dark, angular Jordanian restaurant Layla in Santa Monica with some green plants.
Layla’s dimly lit main dining room with stone tables and custom seating.
Layla’s dark dining room with sharp lines, large windows looking out to a tree-lined cliff above Santa Monica beach.
Roman clay plate-ceilings, striking ceiling sconces, and pattered wood bench seatings at large tables.
Indoor trees at Santa Monica Jordanian restaurant Layla with low-lying tables and custom chairs.
Details of plants and stone tables at Layla in Santa Monica.
A red-inted drink with a small glass dish of snacks.
Baklava milk punch with side dish of baklava.
A cloudy cocktail with spice accent ont he glass is garnished with a dried orange, placed on the corner of a stone table.
Clarified paloma.
A red-tinted cocktail accented with smoke in the background.
Mata hari milk punch cocktail.
A pink-tinted French 75 cocktail with colorful garnish.
French 75 variant at Layla.
A small pot of stuffed grape leaves turned over with a creamy sauce.
Chris Sayegh’s jiddeh (grandmother’s) recipe for stuffed grape leaves.
Grilled meat and vegetable skewers on a dark brown plate.
Short rib and celery root kebabs on a small ceramic plate.
Sliced kohlrabi with a green sauce on a textured glass dish.
Sliced marinated kohlrabi.
A grilled butterflied fish.
Grilled Mediterranean sea bass.
Duck breast with a yellow sauce on a dark textured plate.
Dry-aged duck breast.
Green garnish over seared salmon and a pale green sauce.
King salmon with bell pepper zhoug.
A chef pours sauce over a seared steak on a dark plate.
Dry-aged prime ribeye wagyu with beef tallow Bordelaise sauce.
Browned pieces of lamb rib in an open green pot.
Lamb rack tagine in a green pot.
A mille-feuille pastry dessert with cream stuffing.
Baklava mille-feuille dessert at Layla.
A creamy tart with a scoop of ice cream on a gold-lined ceramic plate.
Gray tart with caramelized white chocolate and burnt honey gelato.
A staircase leading up to a modern Jordanian restaurant in Santa Monica with the letters Layla overhead.
The entrance to Layla.
