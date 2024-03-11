If you buy something from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy .

A Grandmother's Stuffed Grape Leaf Recipe Is the Star at LA's New Jordanian Restaurant

Layla, the new restaurant from Chris Sayegh, draws from the chef’s Jordanian upbringing and his grandmother’s (and the restaurant’s namesake) cooking. Opened on March 7 on the ground floor of the Sonder Beacon Santa Monica hotel, the restaurant adds to Los Angeles’s dynamic Levantine cooking scene that includes places like Ladyhawk in West Hollywood, Ammatoli in Long Beach, and Saffy’s in East Hollywood. “I love what my jiddeh (grandmother in Arabic) did in bringing people together,” says Sayegh. “She made the best things with no measurements. Her mind, her touch, and her hand are very much on the menu.”

Jordan’s historically significant location along the Silk Road allowed for the country to draw culinarily from the entire region and create a melting pot of flavors, says Sayegh. This deep history can be seen in Layla’s menu of shareable mezze, like an aerated hummus dip, labneh, and smoked eggplant served with warm bread and crudites. Other notable appetizers include warak dawali, Sayegh’s grandmother’s recipe for grape leaves stuffed with lamb, rice, tomato, and a seven-spice mix, along with duck confit kibbeh and marinated kohlrabi. The kibbeh features fried bulgar wheat balls incorporated with dry-aged duck, fermented Fresno chile sauce, and pine nuts. The marinated kohlrabi comes cut into paper-thin sheets with smoked espuma, hemp seed, and pistachio dukkah adding layers of flavor and texture.

For entrees, find a grilled seabass with blood orange chermoula, a lamb tagine with preserved lemon, and a za’atar chile crisp-topped cauliflower steak on the menu. Desserts include knafeh with cinnamon ice cream and baklava mille-feuille with orange blossom ganache. While LA restaurants like Ladyhawk, Bavel, and Kismet showcase Lebanese, Israeli, Palestinian, Iranian, and Turkish cuisines, Sayegh wants Angelenos to taste specifically Jordanian dishes at Layla.

The modestly sized 1,800 square-foot dining room features clean lines, custom-cut stone tables, and Roman clay plate ceilings. Patterned seating, dark leather banquettes, and lush indoor plants add a sense of Old World charm while large windows offer clean vistas to the ocean.

Wages for Layla’s workers start at around $19, with fully pooled tips. Sayegh hired a few employees from his former restaurant Nostalgia, which closed in 2023 abruptly due to situations beyond his control, he says. Layla’s operating partner Boulevard Hospitality Group, who runs places like Kodo in Downtown and Yamashiro in Hollywood, absorbed additional Nostalgia employees.

In addition to opening Layla, Sayegh will introduce Coco Club on the hotel’s a rooftop in early April. Sayegh opened the Hollywood bakery Nice & Sweet this past February with Boulevard Hospitality Group.

Layla is open at 1301 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90401, and serves Wednesday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.