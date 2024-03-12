It’s Now Possible to Slurp Shin Ramyun Before Catching a Match at BMO Stadium

The Fields LA, the food hall adjacent to BMO stadium, has always been a great option for pregame noshing with options like Triple Beam Pizza and Amboy Burgers. For the 2024 season, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) is teaming up with Nongshim to open Ramyun Café inside the food hall. On the menu are made-to-order Shin Ramyun served with various toppings including pork belly, shiitake mushrooms, green onions, jalapenos, and jammy-centered eggs. The Fields LA is open three hours before the kickoff of every LAFC home match at the stadium.

The convenience and affordability of Korean-style instant ramen is having a moment in Los Angeles. In January 2024, a cook-your-own ramyun restaurant called Slurp & Sip opened in Koreatown. “The tight space offers a wall full of instant Korean ramyun like Shin Black (the higher-end, more aggressively flavored version of classic spicy Shin Ramyun) and super-spicy Buldak,” reports Eater LA associate editor Rebecca Roland.

Introducing: Pinecone Bakeshop

Fans of the Hangry Bakery’s exquisite seasonal tarts are in for a treat because the pop-up is opening a brick-and-mortar bakery in Alhambra by year’s end. Pinecone Bakeshop will be in a former pizzeria next door to Yang’s Kitchen at 116 West Main Street.

Pi Day happenings

In honor of Pi Day on Thursday, March 14, Moonlark’s Dinette in Downtown is offering a Hemingway daiquiri made with rum, maraschino, grapefruit, and lime, along with a slice of Key lime pie for $20. Bring a tattered copy of The Sun Also Rises, grab a seat at a plush red booth, and while Pi Day away.

In Echo Park, Naughty Pie Nature is celebrating its first anniversary on Pi Day with an Instagram giveaway and an in-person raffle for merch, $50 dining credit, or dinner for two. Entry into the contest requires individuals to follow Naughty Pie Nature on Instagram, like the anniversary post, and tag a friend in the comments. Raffle tickets will be given out with every in-store purchase from March 14 to 17.

A new home for Priedite BBQ

Priedite BBQ, the fabulous weekends-only pop-up in the Santa Ynez Valley, is moving from the backlot of Michelin-starred Bell’s to nearby Bodega in Los Alamos. Operating from a new custom trailer, Priedite serves barbecue on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. and burgers on Sundays from noon to 3 p.m.

Meet Phil Rosenthal at Smorgasburg

Phil Rosenthal will be at Smorgasburg on Sunday, March 17, from noon to 2 p.m. with his daughter Lily Rosenthal to promote their new children’s book Just Try It! Attendees can pre-order the book or purchase on-site. The event will feature a trio of vendor specials from Quarantine Pizza Co., Lobsterdamus, and Shappy Pretzel inspired by the book.