Share All sharing options for: 7 Sensational Delights to Celebrate the Persian New Year in Los Angeles

Persian New Year starts next week on March 19 and goes until April 1. Also known as Nowruz (“new day” in Farsi), the holiday is one of the world’s largest spring equinox celebrations and runs concurrently with Ramadan from March 10 through April 9 this year. Persian New Year honors the birth of spring and the shared heritages, traditions, and cultures historically found along the Silk Road in countries like Iran, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Azerbaijan. Since Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Persian populations outside of Iran, many local Persian restaurants and bakeries are preparing specialties in honor of the holiday. Here are seven Southern California spots serving traditional pastries or other special dishes for the Persian New Year.

Cafe Sheera, Beverly Hills

Suzy Hovanesyan operates Cafe Sheera out of a stunning space in Beverly Hills. For Nowruz and Ramadan, the cafe is serving a newly concocted espresso drink made with saffron and dates, two ingredients important for both holidays. Cafe Sheera also sells cookies, baklava, and chocolate-covered dates year-round. 443 N. Bedford Drive, Beverly Hills, CA, 90210

Delight Pastry, Pasadena

Delight Pastry baker and co-owner Lily Azar prepares baked goods for Nowruz every year including Persian rice flour cookies (berenji), chickpea cookies (nokhodchi), and Persian shortbread cookies made with cardamom, rose water, and pistachios. The sweets shop will also serve pistachio baklava, gluten-free almond cookies with rose water, and raspberry coconut macarons throughout the Persian New Year. Azar’s bakery gets busy this time of year, so place an order by calling (626) 486-2124. 39 N. Raymond Avenue, Pasadena, CA, 91103

Farsi Cafe, Westwood

The 13-year-old Persian restaurant Farsi Cafe is Located in the heart of Westwood. Call (310) 475-4500 to order the traditional marinated white fish dish sabzi polo for Nowruz. Be sure to check out the extensive catering menu with various options including kababs, rice, and green salads that serve up to 40 people. 1916 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90025

Pink Orchid Bakery, West LA

Though Pink Orchid Bakery has two Southern California locations, head to the West LA outlet for everything Nowruz-related. Visit or call to order the shirini danmarki pastry made with rose water and cardamom, deep-fried ghotab with ground almond flour, rose water, and cardamom, or the sweet Persian puff pastry favorite nazook. 1659 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90025

Rex Bakery, Sawtelle

Rex Bakery is a family-operated bakery on Sawtelle just south of Santa Monica Boulevard that’s been making delicious Persian baked goods for almost 20 years. Alongside traditional Persian nokhodchi and khoshkar cardamom cookies, the bakery also serves delightful cream puffs. This establishment is cash-only. 1659 Sawtelle Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, 90025

Tarzana Bakery, Tarzana

Tarzana Bakery has boasted one of the most eye-grabbing display cases in the San Fernando Valley since opening in 2004. In addition to selling custom cakes and Persian ice cream, the bakery is also preparing Persian cookies for Nowruz. Call (818) 345-5478 to order or visit the bakery to see the delicious goods firsthand. 19003 Ventura Boulevard, Tarzana, CA, 91356

Toranj, Westwood

For those requiring something more substantial for New Year celebrations, Toranj Restaurant co-owner Farinaz Pirshirazi has two traditional dishes available for takeout from March 19 to 24. Locals can order sabzi polo mahi, white fish marinated in garlic, lemon juice, and saffron, or the herby frittata kookoo sabzi. For all orders, call (310) 824-8188. 10861 Lindbrook Drive, Los Angeles, CA, 90024

