The 11 Most Anticipated Los Angeles Restaurant Openings, Spring 2024

The first three months of 2024 brought some stellar new restaurants to Los Angeles, including the return of John Sedlar with Zozo, a new Korean barbecue restaurant inspired by 1960s Seoul, and the highly anticipated opening of MidEast tacos. But the year is just getting started. Looking forward, spring will bring a new slate of dining destinations to Echo Park, Larchmont Village, the Arts District, and more. Even with the challenges of the last few years, from rising labor costs to an overwhelming number of restaurant closures, the next few months are teeming with exciting new openings in the Southland. Here now are 11 restaurants to look forward to this spring.

Dada Echo Park

Location: 1606 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90029

Major Players: Dominic Müller

The Situation: Located behind Dada Market where Little Fish operates a take-out window, Dada Echo Park is a bar and restaurant inspired by Berlin cafes. Inside, look forward to an analog sound system, two large bars, and a dining room, plus an outdoor patio.

Projected Opening: March 13, 2024

Burgette

Location: 111 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Major Players: Sean MacDonald

The Situation: Sean MacDonald is set to open Burgette, a Parisian-inspired burger spot, next to his tapas bar, Bar Monette, in late March. On the menu, look forward to his version of a Big Mac called La Burgette, plus a salmon belly smash burger, a take on a Waldorf salad, and more. The dark and sumptuous interior of the restaurant is meant to remind guests of dimly lit bars often found hidden down sidestreets in France.

Projected Opening: March 25, 2024

Fiorelli Pizza

Location: 1033 Abbot Kinney Boulevard

Major Players: Michael Fiorelli

The Situation: Chef Michael Fiorelli is partnering with the Cook’s Garden to open a wood-fired pizza restaurant. The outdoor garden restaurant will serve salads, an Italian deli sandwich, sardines, and more in addition to a menu full of pizzas including Fiorelli’s take on a supreme pie. Fiorelli is sharing updates about the opening on the restaurant’s Instagram, alongside pizza photos.

Projected Opening: March 2024

Bakers Bench

Location: Victor Heights

Major Players: Jennifer Yee

The Situation: After three years at her Chinatown kiosk, Jennifer Yee is moving her mostly vegan bakery to a new permanent storefront in Victor Heights this spring. Expect a similar line-up to the offerings at the kiosk with croissants, cookies, and more fresh baked treats on the menu.

Projected Opening: April 2024

Attagirl

Location: 1238 Hermosa Avenue, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Major Players: David LeFevre and Alice Mai

The Situation: Chef David LeFevre of M.B. Post, the Arthur J., and Fishing With Dynamite is opening his next project in Hermosa Beach this May. Attagirl will serve a coastal Mediterranean menu with dishes influenced by Spain, Italy, and Greece from chef Alice Mai, who is currently the chef de cuisine and general manager of Fishing With Dynamite. The restaurant will accommodate around 100 guests and will be designed to reflect its beachy location a few blocks from the ocean.

Projected Opening: April / May 2024

Bridgetown Roti

Location: East Hollywood

Major Players: Rashida Holmes

The Situation: Chef Rashida Holmes's highly lauded Caribbean pop-up, Bridgetown Roti, is finally opening in its permanent space in East Hollywood in May. Specializing in Bajan and Trinidadian food, the menu at Bridgetown Roti is comprised of dishes including an oxtail and peppers patty, pigeon peas and rice, and hand-rolled rotis.

Projected Opening: June 2024

Camelia

Location: 1850 Industrial Street, Los Angeles, CA 90021

Major Players: Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba

The Situation: Courtney Kaplan and Charles Namba of Tsubaki and Ototo are already working on their next project in Los Angeles — a new Tokyo-style French bistro in the former Church & State space in the Arts District. The restaurant will open in partnership with Mike Glick’s restaurant group, Sprout, which is also behind Republique, Yangban, Vespertine, and other lauded Los Angeles restaurants. The menu at Camelia will be predominantly French-Japanese, with sake, wine, and cocktails to pair.

Projected Opening: May 2024

Nancy Silverton Pasta Bar

Location: Koreatown

Major Players: Nancy Silverton and Joe Bastianich

The Situation: Nancy Silverton is set to open a new pasta bar in Koreatown this May with business partner, Joe Bastianich. Just a few miles away from the Mozzaplex, the restaurant is set to serve mainly classic dishes, though Silverton has expressed interest in dabbling in fusion as well.

Projected Opening: May 2024

MXO

Location: 826 N. La Cienega Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90069

Major Players: Wes Avila

The Situation: After closing Angry Egret Dinette in Chinatown, Wes Avila is already busy working on his next restaurant in West Hollywood. MXO, which means Mexican origins and is inspired by Avila’s time in Monterey, will focus on wood-fired cooking and large format dishes, such as a birria-style shank cut to share.

Projected Opening: Spring 2024

Sushi Nakazawa

Location: 145 North Robertson Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90048

Major Players: Daisuke Nakazawa

The Situation: Sushi Nakazawa is set to land in Los Angeles this spring with a new Tokyo-style sushi counter experience. The restaurant’s founder, Daisuka Nakazawa, was famously an apprentice of Tokyo’s Sukiyabashi Jiro and was featured in the iconic Jiro Dreams of Sushi documentary. Based on the existing locations in New York City and Washington D.C., a meal at Sushi Nakazawa will likely come in at around $180 a person and offer 20 or so pieces of nigiri prepared in Nakazawa’s signature style. The new West Hollywood space will also offer wine, beer, and sake to pair.

Projected Opening: Spring 2024

Bazaar Meat

Location: 100 S. Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Major Players: José Andrés, José Andrés Group

The Situation: The José Andrés empire expands again in Los Angeles with the forthcoming Bazaar Meat inside the Grand LA. As for the menu, look forward to flame-kissed meats, indulgent caviar cones, jamon iberico tacos, and more. Nearby, Andres oversees San Laurel and Agua Viva at the Conrad hotel.

Projected Opening: Late spring 2024

