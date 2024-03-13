Find One of LA’s Coziest Wine Bars at This Neighborhood Cafe in Glassell Park

Late last year, the seven-year-old coffee shop Little Ripper in Glassell Park took over an adjacent retail business and converted it into a day-to-night restaurant with ample seating, morning breakfast, and an evening wine bar. The expansion — which was completed in 2023 but only recently solidified its offerings — is a thoughtful move by owners Lorena Jurado and Rex Roberts, with design assistance from Sunday Supper Club’s Heather Spaulding.

Chef Selena Lechuga’s breakfast menu is served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and includes porridge, toast with vegemite (in honor of Little Ripper’s Aussie roots), plus an egg combination platter with roasted tomatoes, arugula, and crispy speck. Dinner begins at 4 p.m. and includes dishes like a beetroot aguachile, crab cakes, and lamb-veal meatballs until 10 p.m. The vast beverage list includes orange blends, rose, rieslings, beers, and wine cocktails. Since its initial opening, Little Ripper has established itself as one of the few food businesses in a mostly residential neighborhood on Verdugo near York Boulevard.

Genghis Cohen is serving wings for March Madness

Fairfax’s enduring New York-style Chinese restaurant Genghis Cohen is adding saucy chicken wings to its menu in honor of March Madness, the NCAA college basketball tournament. A tray of 60 wings runs $76, 30 wings for $38, and 10 wings for $13. Place orders online for wings and the entire menu starting March 21.

Calic Bagel introduces Pizza Bagel

Calic Bagel reintroduced its pizza bagel this week. The Westlake shop will sell them in-store only until sold out. These specialty menu items are made in limited batches, so arrive early to get one.

Yeastie Boys x Pizza Hut

At this weekend’s Rolling Loud festival on the Hollywood Park grounds, Yeastie Boys is partnering with mega chain Pizza Hut to serve a pizza bagel made on a Yeastie Boys bagel with double pepperoni, marinara sauce, Parmesan, and oregano. Following the festival, the Yeastie Boys truck will be giving away free pizza bagels from March 22 to March 24; limit one pizza bagel per customer.

Pearl River Deli merch

Though Pearl River Deli closed in February, chef and owner Johnny Lee is honoring its signature Hainan chicken recipe with a T-shirt emblazoned with the poaching technique. Shirts can be ordered via Toast and picked up this Saturday from the former PRD space in Chinatown, along with branded steel cups, artwork, and other items for sale.