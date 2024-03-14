A Hot New Melrose Cocktail Bar Boasts Disco and a Baby Grand Piano

Paris and New York of the 1970s and 1980s come to Los Angeles with the opening of the Moon Room, a new cocktail bar in the Melrose District. Led by well-known proprietor Jared Meisler (Bar Lubitsch, The Little Friend, The Roger Room), in collaboration with designer Tria Jensen Meisler, the bar will feature black lacquer banquettes, carved wood panels, and white marble tables throughout. Early in the evening, find live music playing at the baby grand piano and expect the disco ball to start spinning later in the night.

Acclaimed bartender Annemarie Sagoi, previously of Williams & Graham in Denver and Le Boutier in Phnom Penh, is the beverage director. On the menu, look forward to cocktails including the spicy Andromeda with reposado tequila, mint, cilantro, jalapeno, pineapple, chartreuse, and habanero, as well as the classic Pegasus with bourbon, date, amaro, and black walnut bitters. The bar will also serve non-alcoholic options, plus wine, beer, and cider. Light bites including olives and nuts will also be available to order.

The bar moves into the former Bathtub Gin space on the corner of Melrose and La Brea and is set to open on Friday, March 15. It will hold hours from Tuesday to Sunday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Moon Room will be located at 7174 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046.

Handmade pasta comes to Whittier

Leonardo’s Pasta, a handmade pasta pop-up, is setting down roots in its new permanent space in Whittier at 6701 Greenleaf Avenue. While the restaurant buildout isn’t complete yet, Leonardo will be serving his Eastside-inspired pasta out of a truck parked in the back from Thursday, March 14 to Sunday, March 17. Operating hours and the menu haven’t been announced yet, but the plan is to be open for dinner service.

Fiorelli’s Pizza opens in a Venice garden

Michael Fiorelli’s new backyard pizza project is firing up its pizza ovens beginning Saturday at the Cook’s Garden Venice. Look forward to a tight menu that includes two wood-fired pizzas, a turkey pesto panini, and chocolate chip sea salt cookies.

St. Patrick’s Day at Brennan’s Pub

As one of Los Angeles’s iconic Irish bars, Brennan’s Pub will have a full weekend of St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. Avoid the endless bar crawls and instead settle in on the Westside for live bands, green beer, bagpipers, and more.

An inside look at Oscars afterparty food

Actor Simu Liu who was in this year’s Academy Award Nominated Barbie shared a list of all the different dishes served at the Oscars afterparties in a tweet. The Governors Ball apparently went all out with Peking duck, wagyu sliders, and more; Vanity Fair had In-N-Out; and Madonna’s high-profile party served curry, rice, naan, and samosas.