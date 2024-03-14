LA’s Most Exciting New Omakase Embraces Its Korean Japanese Duality

Sushi Sonagi represents a project years in the making from one of Los Angeles’s most talented chefs, Daniel Son, who traveled worldwide to hone his skills before working behind the counter at his father’s Japanese restaurant Kura Sushi in West Hollywood. Son serves Japanese convenience store sandwiches at Katsu Sando in Chinatown, which later expanded to San Gabriel and the Westfield Topanga mall. Kura closed in 2019 due to a redevelopment of the property, giving Son time to think about his next move with sushi. Though he had originally planned to reopen Kura in West Hollywood, Son realized he wanted to take his ambitions in a new direction with a more upscale omakase experience that reflected high-end sushi counters but leaned into his Korean American background.

Son intentionally opened Sonagi in July 2023 near his hometown to establish another noteworthy omakase destination for the area. Inaba earned the South Bay’s first Michelin Star a few years prior, but, otherwise, many of the sushi restaurants in the area veer casual. Since its opening, Sonagi earned an Eater Award for Best New Tasting Menu, a five-star review and Best New Restaurant nod from Time Out, and was added to the California edition of the Michelin Guide this week, signaling potentially greater recognition to come. Eater sits down with Son to discuss the first six months of opening, how he’s navigated a crowded omakase scene, and answers to any doubters.

On doing sushi again after a multi-year hiatus

Daniel Son: It’s incredibly emotional. I had been doing private dinners during the pandemic but it’s not in the same realm of getting a great rhythm and getting plugged in. It felt really great because Kura was in a great place and a stepping stone to working on this project. Getting back into micro-seasonal fish, and not taking any sacrifices with quality and product. Making sushi and seeing guests I hadn’t seen for year. It means so much because many come all the way from LA to my hometown of Gardena.

On the biggest challenges of the first few months

I made tweaks here and there as anyone does when they open a new restaurant. However, the challenge I had was facing the anxiety and balancing act between threading two different cultures — while still being very LA. I wanted to be as respectful and handle things with integrity. A lot of that stuff is just a mental battle. I feel like I’m getting better at it. It’s a celebration of my journey because I haven’t had a normal culinary journey. Expressing myself is sort of the most authentic, but also the most challenging, thing I could do.

On how the tension between Japanese and Korean cooking plays out on the menu

The dolsot is a clear example of a dish with almost all the classic flavors of a Japanese rice dish, but the vessel itself is Korean. Another example is the ganjang gejang gimbap. It took me the longest to tame all those flavors and make them mesh well with the shari (sushi rice). It was a balancing act to omit sesame oil and use perilla oil. We had a dongchimi guksu with somen that was an homage to Gil-Mok (the Corner Place restaurant in Koreatown). We use crab stock and shredded Hokkaido hanasaki crab. I think it hit really well.

On the sometimes tough reviews from sushi aficionados

It’s nothing new for me being a Korean American who worked and trained in Japanese cuisine. You have to work twice as hard to get the same recognition. But all of my Japanese clientele and a lot of Japanese chefs embrace newness, originality, and creativity. It’s a testament to how many great Japanese chefs trained in other backgrounds and take risks without disrespecting tradition. But for the haters and their criticism, that’s their right. I can’t control what grown men and women say my food is like. I’ve been humbled that the reception has been overall a lot more positive than negative. Some people say you should always do it this way, while others break the rules with intention, which I do as respectfully as I can. If they don’t like it, they can go somewhere else.

On what he envisions for the rest of Sonagi’s first year

We want to double down on our identity — be less afraid, and more bold. We want to tap into a stronger seasonal focus. I have nothing against bluefin tuna, but this year I wanted to challenge myself and not serve it. I want to be creative and highlight fish that doesn’t often have the chance to make it onto omakase menus. I also want to lean into being more eclectic and open-minded to have fun with otsumami, like Japanese mackerel sandwiches.

On the profitability of Sonagi thus far

We are profitable. I think the first year, we tried to keep the price as low as possible. This is a passion project more than anything. Can we charge more? Yes, but for me it’s also a matter of not sacrificing quality. We may raise prices but it’s just determined by some of the products that dictate the price change. I want to be smart and conscious about it all. That’s the great thing about opening in Gardena. If we opened in Beverly Hills or West Hollywood, we would not be a $200 omakase.

On working with family

It feels like we’re hosting people in our home. Our staff meetings are fun and very free, and that adds to the ambiance and hospitality that we try to show. My wife Janet is now working here part-time, but she finds Sonagi super fun. It’s been such a joy and she’s loving it. She’s crushing it. She’s been helping to build a larger collection of plates, expanding her knowledge of sake. My sister Annie has been a really great cook. I love teaching her because she has the natural ability to execute the details. My mom and dad come help out for prep. It’s been extremely satisfying for everyone.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Related Check Out the 9 LA Restaurants That Got Added to the California Michelin Guide