4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: March 15

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: "Where should I eat?" Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles.

For the best carne asada tacos in Los Angeles right now: Tacos La Carreta

It’s tough to stay focused on a single meat type at a taqueria, but keep your eyes on the carne asada prize at Tacos La Carreta. There are other meats on the menu, like tripas and al pastor, but the carne asada steaks, grilled over mesquite and chopped into piles every few minutes, are easily the best in Los Angeles right now. Chef and owner José Morales still works out of his food truck in the northern part of Long Beach, but his new Whittier restaurant draws lines up upwards of a dozen people snaking out the door of the strip mall slot throughout weekend afternoons. The waits are worth it, with unrefined lard dripping from crisp chorreadas topped with smoky but tender beef. Near-shredded cabbage and red onion provide a crisp contrast while carefully loaded salsa and guacamole provide the binder. Go over the top with the torito, a folded flour tortilla filled with the vegetal, blackened Anaheim chile and a handful of melted cheese. And to finish, the papas locas will have your dining party scraping tin foil for the last bites of a formidable mound of baked potatoes topped with carne asada, molten cheese, and crema. 11402 Washington Boulevard, Whittier, CA, 90606. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

For late-night Altadena street eats: Yard Bird Chicken and Soul Brotha Sweets

Cousins and entrepreneurs Devin Bennett and Anthony Douglas are lighting up Altadena with savory and sweet treats served after dark. While Douglas’s Yard Bird Chicken specializes in fried chicken fingers sauced and served in a plethora of ways, Bennett’s Soul Brotha Sweets has a way with classic desserts like chocolate chip cookies, cinnamon rolls, and two-layer cakes. The move is to roll up to Ace Smoke Shop at 2501 North Lake Avenue on Saturday night for a taste of both. Get an order of fingers and fries coated in any of Douglas’s three house-made sauces: garlic buffalo, sticky ponzu, or honey mustard. An order of jungle fries topped with chicken fingers, American cheese, grilled onions, Thousand Island, pickles and more will do well for sharing. A few cookies or a slice of cake for dessert is in order; grab a cinnamon roll for Sunday morning. 2501 N. Lake Avenue, Altadena 91001. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

For classic all-night Koreatown dining: Sun Nong Dan

Koreatown is already known as a late-night neighborhood, but for true all-night dining head to Sun Nong Dan on 6th Street. The dish to order is the galbi jjim (braised short ribs). Available in two sizes, even the smaller is a certified meat mountain of Everest proportions. Short ribs are stacked upon each other with slices of potato, tteok (rice cake), and more slotted in. While the regular version is a great anytime option, for a fiery show order the version with cheese. Shredded cheese is showered on top of the meat and then set aflame with a handheld blow torch at the table. Just be sure to lean back a bit, it gets hot. 3470 W. 6th Street #7, Los Angeles, CA 90020. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For savory and deeply satisfying khachapuri: Pink Orchid Bakery

If you’ve lived in Los Angeles long enough, visiting an Armenian or Caucasus bakery is a regular part of dining out. Though delicious goods are found at any of these establishments, khachapuri is the one to always order. If feeling generous, khachapuri’s boat-shaped variety (also known as Adjarian, Adjarakan, or Ajarski) can be cut in half and shared. The folks at Pink Orchid Bakery take a cheese-filled dough and place it into an oven topped with over-medium eggs. Be patient as they get the preparation right, just think of the time you’ll spend eating this messy and delicious creation that should be consumed on-site while still hot. Pink Orchid staff can prepare khachapuri at the Glendale or Westwood locations with a side of pickled jalapenos and very strong coffee. 145 N. Jackson Street, Glendale, CA, 91206. — Mona Holmes, reporter

