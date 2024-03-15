After Closing Last December, Café Tropical Is Reopening in Silver Lake This Weekend

Café Tropical is reopening this Saturday, March 16, after it closed suddenly on December 1, 2023. Over the past few weeks, the cafe has been serving free pastries out of the space according to the Eastsider. On March 14, the cafe activated a new Instagram handle and posted a vintage photo of the restaurant with the caption “Since 1975.” The restaurant will reopen under new ownership from the Milkcult team, who also run a traveling novelty ice cream pop-up.

Originally opened in 1975, Café Tropical is a Cuban landmark in Silver Lake. Known for its medianoche sandwiches and guava cheese pastries, the closure proved to be a difficult loss for the community. Over the years, it had become a gathering place for those in addiction recovery, according to the Los Angeles Times. The room between the cafe and the back storage area regularly hosted meetings for those seeking support. Longtime Silver Lake resident Ann Bradley who attended meetings at Café Tropical called her experiences there “transformative,” according to the Times.

At the time of the closure, the restaurant was owned by Daniel Navarro who also operated Bolita in Virgil Village and El Cochinito in Silver Lake. Both closed as well last year. Café Tropical’s closure was announced with a handwritten note on the window that read:

Attn [sic] Cafe Tropical customers, we will be permanently closing our doors this week. Thank you for all the years and support you have shown us! Last day of service will be 12/01/2023.

On December 1, 2023, the Los Angeles Times reported details of a family conflict that allegedly contributed to its closure, including a lawsuit that alleged Navarro owed a debt of $350,000 to his mother. The Times reported that Navarro’s family didn’t want him to operate Café Tropical under the same umbrella as El Cochinito and Bolita, and included allegations that he had taken out loans and then used funds from the family to pay them back.

In the months since the closure, a GoFundMe was started for the former employees of Café Tropical who were allegedly missing paychecks after the sudden layoff. As of March 14, 2024, the fundraiser had raised $11,895.

Friends and family were welcomed back into Café Tropical on March 14, but the official reopening is scheduled for March 16 at 9 a.m. The Instagram account has teased a Seville orange donut using fruit from JJ’s Lone Daughter Ranch, and a photo from Hear in LA hints at a return of the beloved guava cheese pastries. Both Bolita and El Cochinito remain closed.