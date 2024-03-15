Adobo Short Ribs at Open Market — And More LA Food Pop-Ups This Week: March 15

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town. Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Head to Virgil Village for Makanai Monday at Budonoki, a neighborhood izakaya. For $10 settle in for a warm bowl of khao soi (Thai curry noodle soup), along with discounts on soft serve, sake, beer, and more. 654 Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Chef Tiana Gee is popping up at Open Market on Friday, March 15 with her pop-up SoulPhil. Look forward to adobo short ribs with grits and spring veggies, crispy hoppin’ John fried rice, and more on the menu. 3339 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90010.

For naturally-leavened pizza in Echo Park, head to Bar Bandini on Friday, March 15. Pizza Ananda will be popping up at the wine bar and firing up pies from 5 p.m. until sold out. 2150 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026.

For a St. Patrick’s Day alternative, head to Spring Fling Food Fair in Whittier. Presented by Sala Whittier and Boy Blue, look forward to vendors including Solrad, Yakitori Cartel, and Tacos Dubai. The best part? Admission is free. 7701 Painter Avenue, Whittier, CA 90602.

Ongoing

Every Sunday in March, Triple Beam Pizza will be popping up at Vamos Vamos in Santa Monica. The menu will include all the hits including pepperoni, sausage, and vegan Margherita, as well as a special collaborative soy braised pork belly and hatch chile pie. 2917 ½, 2917 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

For a churro craving, head to Churros el Buchito in Cypress Park. The pop-up sets up from Thursday to Sunday every week, serving hot, fresh churros from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1157 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

Egg and Cheese, a bodega-style egg sandwich pop-up, will be at Pico-Robertson wine bar, Cardinale du Vin, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to breakfast sandwiches, coffee and wine will also be available. 8912 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035.

Maciel’s is popping up at the Dime on Fairfax from Thursday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to dining in, takeout and delivery will also be available. 442 N Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

