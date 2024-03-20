A Popular Orange County Restaurant Is Opening Inside LA’s Gorgeous Descanso Gardens

Chef Richard Mead, who operates the restaurant Farmhouse at Roger’s Garden in Corona del Mar, is opening a second location inside Descanso Gardens in La Cañada at the end of the year or the start of 2025. An advocate for local growers and sustainability, Mead previously operated two restaurants in Newport Beach called Sage and Sage on the Coast. The Farmhouse at Descanso spans approximately 6,700 square feet with an open kitchen, a bar made from the garden’s fallen trees, and an expansive patio. It takes over a meeting room inside Van de Kamp Hall located directly off the gardens’ courtyard. Admission to Descanso Gardens is not required for dining at the restaurant.

The menu’s ethos will reflect Mead’s dedication to farm-to-table dining but will not be a replica of what’s served in Orange County. “The most satisfying starter is the daily wood-fired pizza,” wrote former Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Patricia Escárcega in her 2019 review of Mead’s restaurant. While the soppressata-topped pie met the mark, Escárcega called the restaurant’s signature seasonal vegetable bowl “a dense, sluggish welter of fibrous things⁠.”

Feeling French in the Valley

French newcomer Deux Bistro just opened in Woodland Hills at 20969 Ventura Boulevard. Co-owner Sebastian Fanucci designed the airy dining room, while his brother and co-owner Lucas Fanucci is managing operations. Find bistro favorites like escargots, onion soup, poulet roti, and steak frites on the menu, along with a domestic and French wine list.

Support Pasadena’s female founders

The female founders of three of Pasadena’s most exciting restaurants are teaming up for a collaborative dinner tonight, Wednesday, March 20 from 5 p.m. until sold out at Saucy Chick Goat Mafia in Pasadena. The three-course menu is priced at $30 and includes Agnes’s tater tot raclette with pickled red onions, Saucy Chick Goat Mafia’s jeera chicken with black chana salad, and Kinrose Creamery’s sour cherry and fairy floss ice cream.

Vietnamese food happenings

LAist contributor Josh Heller shines a well-deserved spotlight on Vinh Loi Tofu, the Vietnamese vegan restaurant serving Reseda since 2002. The business originally opened to prepare and sell tofu and has since expanded its offerings to include a plethora of meatless dishes including pho, banh mi, and more.

Longtime Vietnamese restaurant Nong La Café is opening its third location on Saturday, March 23 in Culver City at 9552 Washington Boulevard inside the former Wise Sons space. Owners and siblings Elaine and Victor Phuong opened the original location on Sawtelle in 2012. The first 50 customers dining in-store on opening day will receive a free passion fruit iced tea sweetened with honey.

Chug some Butterbeer

Butterbeer season has arrived at Universal City. From now until April 30, folks visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter can enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways including flavored fudge, pudding, popsicles, and even soft serve from Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream counter which opens on Friday, March 29.