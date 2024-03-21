 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Animal Rights Activists Are Protesting the Brennan’s Turtle Races

Plus, a P-22 booth at Clark Street Diner, Ggiata expands, and more

by Rebecca Roland
View of Brennan’s Pub from the street. A white low building with a brown roof and green sign that reads “Brennan’s” with turtles across the bottom.
Brennan’s Pub.
Courtesy ABC

Animal rights activists will gather Thursday evening, March 21, at Brennan’s Pub in Marina Del Rey to protest the bar’s turtle racing. Representatives from In Defense of Animals, Los Angeles Animal Defense League, and Los Angeles for Animals are expected to attend.

Turtle racing has a long history at Brennan’s which has been hosting the races for 49 years. Every first and third Thursday, turtles enter the ring and race in front of bar patrons. The bar’s website refers to the races as “the world’s stupidest sport.” Onlookers are invited to bet on the races but the rules forbid pointing at the turtles, boo-ing the turtles, and touching the turtles. On race nights at Brennan’s the turtles are never out of their enclosure for more than 10 minutes at a time. The restaurant also retains a certified veterinary technician to oversee the care of the animals.

In a statement regarding the protest, Brittany Michelson, Campaign Specialist for Captive Animals at In Defense of Animals said, “Turtles are not toys.” The goal of the protest is to urge Brennan’s and its operating partner, Artisanal Brewers Collective, to end the turtle races and replace them with something that doesn’t involve live animals.

Sean Phagan, an operating partner at Brennan’s, gave the following statement to Eater LA:

When we purchased Brennan’s Pub seven years ago, we found the long-term resident turtles were living in an inadequate habitat. They were not well cared for, and some were in poor health. We consulted with some of the region’s foremost turtle experts, and spent lots of time and quite a bit of money building them a new habitat with room to swim, sunbathe, and live the good life. This project was not easy, but we did it with joy in keeping with our decades-long commitment to centering vegan menu options, donating to animal welfare organizations, and similar efforts to promote the well-being of our non-human neighbors on Earth.

Ggiata heads to Highland Park

East Coast-style deli, Ggiata, is slated to open its fourth location in Highland Park in mid-May, according to The Eastsider. The new location on York Boulevard will be the first Ggiata location to offer on-site indoor dining.

Meet the makers at Neighborhood Winery

Celebrate the release of the second annual collaboration between Neighborhood Winery and Benny Boy Brewing on Saturday, March 23 at Neighborhood Winery in the Arts District. Guests will be invited to sample Neighborhood Winery’s Pét Mac and Benny Boy’s Orchard Orange alongside other wines. Tickets are available through Neighborhood Winery.

Lunch at Intercrew

Upscale Koreatown dinner spot Intercrew has added lunch service out of its coffee window on Catalina Street. On the menu, look forward to dishes like Korean street tacos, galbi banh mi, and congee.

Pay respects to P-22 at Clark Street Diner

Hollywood’s Clark Street Diner has installed a painting of the beloved mountain lion, P-22, above one of its booths to watch over guests while they dig into fluffy buttermilk pancakes or towering club sandwiches. The painting was done by local artist David Montgomery whose work is now displayed throughout the restaurant.

Update: March 21, 1:15 p.m. PST: This story has been updated to include a statement from Brennan’s.

