4 Restaurants to Try This Weekend in Los Angeles: March 22

Every Friday our editors compile a trusty list of recommendations to answer the most pressing of questions: “Where should I eat?“ Here now are four places to check out this weekend in Los Angeles. And if you need some ideas on where to drink, here’s our list of the hottest places to get cocktails in town.

For an Italian antidote to the Sunday Scaries: Naughty Pie Nature

Transitioning from chill weekends to the weekday grind can be emotionally tough, even for the best of us. And the surest way to combat the Sunday Scaries is with a pizza dinner delivered to one’s doorstep. Echo Park’s newish pizza shop Naughty Pie Nature understands the need for ease on Sundays and offers a three-course menu for $40 that includes a Caesar salad, a choice of any pizza or vodka rigatoni, and banana pudding. The meal is intended to feed two adults but is amply portioned enough to add on a kid or two. Naughty Pie Nature doesn’t skimp on toppings, whether it's pepperoni or pickled anchovies atop the Caesar. The light yet rich banana pudding topped with Nila Wafers makes for a sweet finish before facing the week ahead. 1466 Glendale Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90026. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

For a classic Mexican combo plate experience on the Westside: Lares

The last time I went to Lares, I was fairly fresh out of college, meeting a friend who grew up on the Westside and recommended it as a good El Cholo alternative. Inside the packed, energetic dining room downstairs, it seems time hasn’t changed in 15 years, and even the prices don’t seem like they’ve been adjusted for inflation, with many dishes still well under $20. Heaping plates of tomato-tinted rice, refried beans, and enchiladas come chock full of chopped chicken or melty cheese. The fajitas still come on a sizzling cast iron skillet, with crisp potatoes on the side that only get browner as the meal progresses. The wide, potent margaritas are still only about $10. But Lares delivers on the classic combination plate with swift, friendly service. It’ll be my new go-to when waiting out traffic in Santa Monica. 2909 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

For a weekend meat feast: Origin Korean BBQ

When Baekjong closed in Chapman Market I could feel my heart gently break. For years I had been waiting in that back parking lot to enter the smoky room filled with the smell of meat wafting off of the charcoal grills. But luckily, Origin Korean BBQ has quickly filled the hole in Chapman Market (and in my heart) for a Korean barbecue spot on the street. The set menus each come with a flurry of outstanding meats including short rib, brisket, pork belly, and a special marinated short rib patty. Make sure to leave room at the end of the meat feast though because the meal ends with a doenjang hot pot with ramen. 3465 West 6th St #20, Los Angeles, CA 90020. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

For an alluring dining room with natural wines: Lingua Franca

Lauren and Peter Lemos spent years cranking out daytime sandwiches at Wax Paper. In early 2023, they brought their longtime project and all-day spot Lingua Franca to fruition. This Frogtown restaurant oozes charm with an easy menu showcasing ingredients from local vendors, plus one serious wine list. The Lingua Franca crew carefully curates wines from vintners who lean towards organic, natural, or sustainable farming practices. Though this formula might appear stuffy at first glance, the room is cozy and casual with light woods, an open kitchen, neutral tones, and bookshelves stacked with glassware, plates, and wine bottles. By the way, Lingua Franca’s daily happy hour is one of the best around and has a feature that many LA restaurants do not: It’s open on Mondays. 2990 Allesandro Street, Frogtown, CA 90039 — Mona Holmes, reporter

Related The 38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles