Bonnie’s at Saltie Girl — And More LA Food Pop-Ups This Week: March 22

Plus, cookies at Be U, mortadella in Thai Town, and more

by Rebecca Roland
Toasted lobster roll on a while plate with a metal container of potato chips behind it
Lobster roll from Saltie Girl.
Wonho Frank Lee

Some of LA’s most exciting meals can be found on the back patio of a wine bar or under an EZ-up on a neighborhood corner. Pop-ups are ingrained in the dining culture of the Southland, whether they’re a preview of a more permanent space or just a one-off. This is a guide to new and ongoing pop-ups around town. Have a pop-up that should be on this list? Email us at la@eater.com.

Upcoming

Largwa at Bé Ù

This weekend, cookies by Largwa will be available at Virgil Village banh mi spot Bé Ù. The cookie box this weekend will contain four types of sweets — brown butter almond, chocolate chip, raspberry jam, and a brownie. 557 North Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004.

Lem Party at Obet & Del’s

Lem party is bringing mortadella sandwiches to Thai Town’s Obet & Del’s for one day this Sunday, March 24. While there, make sure to grab a Filipino iced coffee off the cafe’s regular menu. 5233 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

One Hot Minute at Erva

One Hot Minute is popping up in Pasadena this weekend with a three-course meal paired with beverages from Erva. On the menu, find a king oyster mushroom ceviche, tacu tacu sandwiches with a cauliflower rice and canary bean patty, and coconut milk tea alfajores. 2377 East Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91107.

Bonnie’s at Saltie Girl

Brooklyn Cantonese American restaurant Bonnie’s is headed to LA for a night at Saltie Girl on March 24. Get ready to dig into congee clam chowder, a ginger scallion fried lobster roll, and more. 8615 Sunset Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

Ongoing

Yellow Paper Burger

Keep an eye on the Instagram of this ongoing smash burger pop-up to find the latest location to score one of their cheeseburgers. In addition to the classic burger options, Yellow Paper also serves grilled cheese, a hand pie, a pickled egg with chips, and more. Rotating locations.

Triple Beam Pizza at Vamos Vamos

Every Sunday in March, Triple Beam Pizza will be popping up at Vamos Vamos in Santa Monica. The menu will include all the hits including pepperoni, sausage, and vegan Margherita, as well as a special collaborative soy braised pork belly and hatch chile pie. 2917 ½, 2917 Main Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405.

Churros el Buchito

For a churro craving, head to Churros el Buchito in Cypress Park. The pop-up sets up from Thursday to Sunday every week, serving hot, fresh churros from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1157 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065.

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese, a bodega-style egg sandwich pop-up, will be at Pico-Robertson wine bar, Cardinale du Vin, every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to breakfast sandwiches, coffee and wine will also be available. 8912 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035.

