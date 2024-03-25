Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week: March 25

The editors at Eater LA dine out several times a week, if not per day, which means we’re always encountering standout dishes that deserve time in the limelight. Here’s the very best of everything the team has eaten this week.

Grilled wild-caught bluefin at 1 Pico in Santa Monica

When this plate dropped, I kept telling the server incredulously that he had mistaken it for our New York strip. Nope, this was the tuna, trust. Indeed, after taking a bite of this incredible piece of fish, it was obvious this was not beef. Chef Sean Runyon brings a wealth of experience in luxe hotel venues and occasionally splurges on high-end ingredients like this wild-caught bluefin toro that the kitchen sears perfectly over a wood grill. A little squeeze of lemon was the ideal foil for the rich fish, which melted in our mouths from its layered fat. I could only eat two pieces and wondered how many pieces of nigiri a skilled sushi chef could get out of this, perhaps eight or nine thick slices. Either way, with the sun waning on a Friday evening, 1 Pico was a peaceful respite from the bustle of Los Angeles, like a New England hideaway tucked right off of Santa Monica beach. 1 Pico Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90405. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Crispy prawn heads at Barra Santos in Cypress Park

Everyone knows that the best part of eating a jumbo prawn is savoring its head. While bulging eyeballs and tickly tentacles take some getting used to, the pleasure of biting into a well-prepared head makes it all worth it — crispy yet juicy and bursting with briny savor. The folks behind the Portugese wine bar Barra Santos in Cypress Park, owner Mike Santos and chef Melissa López, understand the bliss of prawn heads and don’t even bother with serving the flesh or tail. Instead, a petite dish arrives with five warm-from-the-fryer prawn heads accompanied by a wedge of fresh lemon and a dish of squid ink aioli. It’s the kind of bar bite that makes perfect sense because it pairs with almost everything on the wine list. For dessert, seek out the Churros El Bochito operation just around the corner from the restaurant’s door. 1215 Cypress Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90065. — Cathy Chaplin, senior editor

Cheeseburger at Houston’s in Pasadena

Smash burger this, and smash burger that, I’m here to talk about the bistro-style cheeseburger. In contrast to the thin crispy patties taking over LA, the bistro cheeseburger is undeniably thick. The patty is the star, while the lettuce, tomato, and onion do important work as the supporting cast. The bun should be fresh, golden brown, and have sesame seeds on it for the best experience. One of the best places to find a cheeseburger like this is at Houston’s in Pasadena. Sidle up to the bar with an iced tea (or a martini) and dig in for bistro burger nirvana. Pro tip: if you get a martini, the bar team will swap your glass out midway for a fresh cold one. 320 S. Arroyo Parkway, Pasadena, CA 91105. — Rebecca Roland, associate editor

Tortelloni at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach

The biggest challenge of living in Los Angeles is commuting. If not planned well, extensive travel times can completely sour an experience. To avoid one of those tortuous drives post-meal, I stayed overnight in Long Beach to explore the menu at Michael’s on Naples. The 16-year-old restaurant is a longtime presence on this gorgeous section of Long Beach, blocks away from busy Belmont Shore. The dining room on the ground floor is classic and elegant, while the top floor has a retractable roof to gaze at the stars.

Chef Eric ​​Samaniego spent the past eight years creating dishes using products from local farmers and ethical ranchers, and it shows especially in his tortelloni. Though this dish isn’t particularly new, it is executed beautifully with forest mushrooms, browned butter, crispy sage, and Fontina cheese. Naples-born general manager Massimo Aronne has decades of experience pairing wines and always shares the story behind each maker. It’s the perfect type of restaurant to keep those wine courses flowing, while sharing and chatting about each dish in one of Long Beach’s best eateries. 5620 2nd Street, Long Beach, CA, 90803. — Mona Holmes, reporter

Beef noodles at Woon in Historic Filipinotown

Woon was a delightful midweek solo dinner stop. I scored a parking spot right in front of the restaurant and sat down for a bowl of beef noodles and pork belly over rice. While the pork belly’s sweet soy sauce and fluffy rice made for a good starter, the beef noodles were remarkable, with hand-made noodles as texturally complex as an Evan Funke pasta and gently wok-charred for a whiff of ®smokiness; it was one of the most delectable chewy noodles I’ve had in a Chinese dish. Chopped boy choy added a crunchy contrast, while meaty shiitake nuggets layered on another chewy component. If I lived nearby, I could see myself craving these noodles every week. 2920 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026. — Matthew Kang, lead editor

Related The Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles