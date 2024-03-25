Planned Sidewalk Expansion Gives Hollywood Dining a More Al Fresco-Friendly Vibe

On Thursday, Los Angeles officials announced some major changes headed to Hollywood Boulevard. An initiative called Access to Hollywood will add wider sidewalks, bus lanes, and extensive bike lanes to the neighborhood and beyond. It’s a huge investment for a busy street with $8 million funded primarily by Metro’s Active Transportation Program.

In a statement, LA city councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez says the strategy is to increase mobility options and boost pedestrian safety. The Access to Hollywood plan will result in an extensive protected bike lane on Hollywood Boulevard from La Brea Avenue to Silver Lake’s Fountain Avenue. Bus lanes would also be implemented on Hollywood Boulevard from Orange Drive to Gower Street.

NBC-4 reports that Hollywood Boulevard will lose 216 parking spaces, but also has the potential to increase al fresco dining and pedestrian traffic to spots like Musso & Frank, Homestate Los Feliz, or Friends & Family in Thai Town. Since taking office in 2022, Hugo-Martinez worked to eliminate a ban on street vending on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Larry David’s Los Angeles

The Washington Post tracked Larry David’s antics in a visual guide. His popular HBO show Curb Your Enthusiasm takes place in Los Angeles at famous sites and restaurants including Brentwood Country Mart.

Spring activities at two LA wineries

Two LA wineries revamped their wine and food menus in time for spring. 1010 Wine and Events recruited former Rossoblu sous chef Mo Marvel to craft the menu, with salmon crudo, seasonal vegetables, and piri piri chicken appearing on the menu for the Black-owned winery in Inglewood.

In the meantime, San Antonio Winery has added wine-tasting events that include a murder mystery dinner, comedy night, and an exploration of Italy through San Antonio Winery’s own Riva De La Rosa on April 7.

A SoCal-Central Coast doughnut-ice cream collab

SB Dairy and McConnell’s partnered with Santa Barbara’s Hook & Press Donuts to introduce a new flavor: blueberries and lemon glazed donuts ice cream. They blend Hook & Press’s old-fashioned lemon-glazed donuts with SB Dairy’s blueberry-infused milk, cream, and lemon glaze. Find this limited-run flavor or pint at any McConnell’s location throughout the Southland. They also ship nationwide.

A plant-based meal deal

Monty’s Good Burger reintroduced its discount meal. A single burger comes with fries or tots and a drink for $12.99 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Monty’s has locations in Echo Park, Koreatown, Culver City, and Riverside.

Related City Councilmember Seeks to Loosen Street Vendor Ban on the Hollywood Walk of Fame