An array of pork and beef cuts with kimchi on a Korean barbecue grill.
Korean pork cuts and beef and cooked pork belly with kimchi, minari, and bean sprouts on a cast iron grill at KTEAM BBQ.

A New Korean Barbecue Spot From the Park’s BBQ Team Spotlights the Other White Meat

K-TEAM BBQ serves up plenty of grilled pork and charming old-school vibes

by Cathy Park
Photography by Wonho Frank Lee

Park’s BBQ is undoubtedly a familiar name for those well-versed in LA’s Korean barbecue scene, celebrated for its high-end cuts of meat like prime beef short rib and wagyu brisket. The team behind the well-regarded restaurant opened a more casual, pork-focused restaurant called K-TEAM BBQ in February.

The idea for K-TEAM came about after Jenee Kim, the owner of Park’s BBQ, and Ryan Park, the restaurant’s director of operations, traveled to Seoul and experienced the popularity of naengdong samgyeopsal. Often shortened to just naengsam, the Korean barbecue trend focuses on frozen pork sliced thinly for optimal freshness. “We noticed that it was a big trend in Korea but hadn’t seen it in the Korean barbecue scene in LA,” says Park.

The preference for thin pork belly is a blast to the past for some Koreans. Today, almost every Korean barbecue spot serves thicker cuts of fresh pork belly but nearly all Korean barbecue restaurants — even those in South Korea — served frozen pork until the early 2000s.

Main dining area with red and white checkered tile tabletops with metal hoods.
Main dining area of K-TEAM BBQ.
Inside a Korean barbecue restaurant with some patrons sitting on black stools with vintage signage.
Brick walled inside and more tiled tables and black stool seating.

At K-TEAM, which is located across the street from Park’s BBQ on Vermont Avenue, naengsam is the star. In addition to frozen pork belly, the restaurant also serves fresh cuts of pork including belly, collar, and jowl — everything is cooked tableside on a rectangular cast iron grill. The menu also offers three cuts of beef, including the same ribeye from Park’s BBQ, beef tongue, and brisket. None of the meats are marinated, but servers sprinkle black pepper onto the pork for an extra kick.

The accompaniments and array of sauces provided at K-TEAM are notable. “When people eat pork belly, they usually dip it in an oil-based sauce but we have special sauces inspired by what we saw in Korea,” says Park. A salted fermented shrimp and fermented pollock roe sauce give each bite a salty punch. That sauce and the house ssamjang — fermented bean sauce — are best enjoyed as spreads inside wraps using fresh lettuce or perilla leaves. Another unique accompaniment is the herbaceous minari grilled alongside the meat; pick up a bunch and combine it with the pork for a fragrant bite that contrasts with the fatty grilled meat.

K-TEAM does not offer any set menus or special combinations. The various types of meat are available a la carte and include banchan, a steamed egg, ssam, and bean paste stew. Kim says the stew has a stronger soybean flavor compared to the version served at Park’s because of the addition of cheonggukjang, a pungent fermented bean paste. Fried rice prepared on the hot skillet with any leftover meat, kimchi, and bean sprouts is optional at the end of the meal.

An array of colorful Korean side dishes with a bowl of spicy rice cakes at K-TEAM BBQ.
Tteokbokki with ssamjang, sauces, kimchi, and green onion salad on metal bowls and tray.

K-TEAM takes over the former Ong Ga Nae space, another beloved Korean barbecue spot that closed last year. K-TEAM’s quirky interior is markedly different from its more sleek predecessor, with tiled tabletops and vintage-looking Korean signs. “We saw that there were so many hip places in Korea that were serving naengsam and we really loved the vibe,” says Kim. “We wanted to make K-TEAM feel old-school both in concept and design, and remind people of the restaurants in Korea during the ’70s and ’80s.” Oldies K-pop tunes blasting on the speakers and the metal trays used to deliver banchan further add to the throwback ambiance.

“K-TEAM is very upbeat and lively and that has appealed to a lot of younger folks,” says Kim. “A lot of the older visitors say they feel nostalgic when they eat here and are reminded of restaurants from their childhood.”

K-TEAM BBQ is located at 936 S. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006 and open from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday to Sunday.

Sliced Korean pork belly on a metal plate.
Frozen pork belly slices.
Grilling a piece of pork with extra blue flame.
Grilling pork collar steak.
Sliced pork over paper on a metal tray.
Sliced pork jowl ready to be grilled.
Raw beef slices stacked together for Korean barbecue on a metal plate.
Thinly sliced brisket.
Uncooked meats, side dishes, and soju with a cast iron grill in the center.
A table ready to serve at K-TEAM BBQ in Los Angeles.
A server sprinkles black pepper over cooking pork.
Sprinkling black pepper over pork belly.
Browned pork slices with Korean greens on a grill.
Thicker cut pork pieces on the grill.
Spicy Korean tofu and bean paste stew.
Bean paste stew with silken tofu.
Cold noodles topped with sesame seeds, egg, and cucumbers.
Cold acorn noodles.
A mound of steamed egg in a black pot.
Steamed Korean egg in a stoneware pot.
A cast iron grill topped with kimchi fried rice, mushrooms, and peppers.
Fried rice topped with minari, wide potato julienne and mushroom slices.
Green ceiling tiles, red tiled tables, and steel hoods at a Korean barbecue restaurant.
Another view of the K-TEAM BBQ interior.
More outdoor seating with tile tabletops and black stump stools.
A side dining area at K-TEAM.
Old Korean signs hanging against the wall.
Vintage Korean signs against the brick wall.
Vintage colorful Korean posters with animated children and more.
Old-school Korean posters.
Red and blue signage above Korean barbecue restaurant K-TEAM in LA’s Koreatown with cars parked out front.
Outside K-TEAM BBQ in Koreatown.

KTEAM BBQ

936 S. Vermont Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90006 213-908-5463 Visit Website
