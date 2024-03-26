California Bars Now Required to Stock Drug Test Kits

California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) will mandate bars in California with 48 licenses — establishments that serve full liquor that aren’t required to serve meals — to sell “reasonably priced” drug test kits to patrons beginning in July, reports KTLA. The enforcement, part of Assembly Bill 1013, will aim to curb the use of date rape drug rohypnol, often called roofies, or other substances meant to disorient unknowing imbibers in public drinking establishments.

ABC says the test kits can come in the form of strips, stickers, or straws, and shared a sample sign that bars can display to notify patrons of their availability on the premises. Establishments that fail to comply with the new enforcement could have their licenses impacted. Allegations of date rape drug usage have been pegged to some bars in Los Angeles, including Tenants of the Trees in Silver Lake and the Abbey in West Hollywood.

Rita’s return

Rita’s Deluxe, a tiny but mighty diner in Downtown Los Angeles from chef Luke Reyes, is reopening after a mandatory health department closure due to a permit complication. The diner reopens April 3 with burgers, fried cheese curds, fried chicken sandwiches, and shakes.

Féau is back at Wally’s

David Féau, the accomplished French chef who helped make Wally’s in Beverly Hills one of the neighborhood’s favorites when it opened 10 years ago, has returned to the wine bar and restaurant after years away; Féau left Wally’s back in 2018. Wally’s operates restaurants in the Golden Triangle, Santa Monica, and Las Vegas inside Resorts World, and plans to open another wine shop in Malibu later this year.

A new bar in Santa Monica

Met Her At A Bar on La Brea, a beloved local hangout from Vinny and Mindy Kinne serving Belgian waffles, coffee, and breakfast burritos, is opening on Main Street Santa Monica, reports Toddrickallen. The Westside venture is called Met Her At The Bar, at least according to the public ABC notice.

Fusion brunch in Silver Lake

What Now LA reports a new brunch restaurant called Bad Waiter will open in Silver Lake at 2316 Hyperion Avenue in a former day spa. Founded by Lynne Chomyong, the restaurant will serve Thai-inflected breakfast, brunch, and lunch like krapow omelets. The opening is scheduled for late summer or early fall. Yelp reviews will probably crack plenty of jokes about the restaurant’s name if the service isn’t up to snuff.

Pizza City Fest

The annual Pizza City Fest comes back to L.A. Live on April 27 and 28 highlighting restaurants like Hail Mary, Slice House by Tony Gemignani, Truly Pizza, Bettina, and LaSorted’s. Check out the full list of participants here. General admission tickets run $125, with unlimited pizza and beverages plus access to panels. VIP tickets come with designated seating, one-hour early entry, and a few other benefits. More information is available here.